Pep Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting coronavirus

On his official Twitter account t, City said Dolors Sala Carrió, 82, died near Barcelona, ​​Spain.

“Everyone associated with the club sends its deepest sympathy at this most painful moment to Pep, his family and all their friends,” read a following tweet.

Guardiola previously had donated 1 million euros ($ 1.08 million) to the fight against the virus, by contributing to the funding of the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation and the Medical College of Barcelona.

The college said the donation would go towards the purchase and supply of medical and protective equipment for doctors fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

There have been 135,032 confirmed cases in Spain and 13,055 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins University. LILY: Son Heung-Min undergoes military training in South Korea Guardiola is considered one of the best managers in the history of the game and previously said he couldn’t have imagined a better education. “I think it is impossible to have had a better childhood, to have been a happier little boy than I was,” he said. BBC Sport in October 2018. “We were not a wealthy family. We were normal people, poorer than wealthy, in a small town, and every day I was on the streets with no traffic lights, no cars, always playing, riding bikes, football, basketball, tennis, pool. “I absolutely remember. I woke up, I went out on the street, then at school, then I went back on the street until mom said:” OK, it’s time to have dinner and go back to the House. “ Cross City rivals Manchester United tweeted their support for Guardiola shortly after City announced the news. “Everyone at Manchester United is saddened to hear this terrible news. We send our sincere condolences to Pep and his family. #ACityUnited,” read a Twitter post. Premier League team Chelsea also addressed his “most sincere condolences to Pep Guardiola and his family”.



Source —–> http://rss.cnn.com/~r/rss/cnn_latest/~3/GS0BVtdq9M0/index.html