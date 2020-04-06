Ohio man flouting home stay order for stopped party

A dense Ohio man televised a big party while defiantly declaring “We don’t care about this coronavirus” – only to be arrested this weekend for breaking social distancing rules, said the police.

“This is how we do it in my city, dude,” Rashaan Davis, 25, brags in the 11-minute video, shot Friday night in Cincinnati and posted later on YouTube. “We don’t give an f – k on this coronavirus. This is how we celebrate our coronavirus.”

He was arrested on Saturday afternoon and charged with violating Governor Mike DeWine’s stay order in the midst of the pandemic, police report said. authorities posted on Facebook.

“[Davis] says a video of himself and the others openly defying orders, causing an even higher risk of contamination during this national health crisis, “said a criminal complaint. “At the time of his arrest, there were over 55,000 views of his station.”

Cincinnati police recommended high bail – or none – until Davis could appear before a judge because of his “total disregard for public safety.”

YouTube commentators castigated Davis and the other partiers.

“Are we going to have a follow-up in 10 to 14 days when these symptoms have struck or not?” we wrote.

“The rest of Ohio has spoken and we have agreed not to claim these people,” said another. “It’s ignorant.”