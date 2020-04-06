New York restaurants feed frontline coronavirus health workers

New York restaurants may be hanging on to a thread, but they still feed local health care workers with the help of an Upper East Side mom.

Gabrielle Armor, a non-practicing lawyer with three children, was locked out with the rest of the city on her 50th birthday when she decided to ask her Facebook friends to donate to help feed the employees. hospital in honor of its big day.

At first, only a handful of his 600+ friends made a donation. But after posting his first thank you note – from a nurse in a COVID-19 intensive care unit at NYU hospital – the donations started to roll.

On April 3, barely 10 days later, Armor had raised more than $ 4,900 on Facebook, including $ 400 that she had donated herself. Together, they fed more than 600 people on the front lines of the Empire State coronavirus epidemic.

“My birthday was the second day of stay in the shelter. I couldn’t cross Central Park. My children were not in school. Our world was changing. We didn’t know what was going on, but we were OK, ”said Armor. “Instead of feeling sorry for myself, I thought we weren’t hitting hard. These are the people from the hospitals. Let’s do something to help them and don’t think about ourselves.”

After receiving her first set of donations, Armor scoured her Instagram account for hungry hospital workers until she discovered that someone she was following was a NYU nurse.

“We had never spoken. I didn’t even know her name, I just knew her as a gluten-free foodie. But I saw that she was a nurse, so I sent her a message. I said that my friends and I send food deliveries to hospitals for my birthday and that she would like to receive it. She said yes, “said Armor.

Nicole Urban – the same NYU hospital nurse who then sent a thank you note to Armor – asked Chipotle for herself and about two dozen of her colleagues, followed by an order of Zucker’s Bagels of similar size .

“Feeding them gave my 50th birthday a purpose at a time when we felt so helpless,” said Armor.

Since then, she has donated pizza to Sloan Kettering and Mount Sinai East; Lena’s Italian cuisine and Zucker’s bagels at NYU; Pappardelle at Mount Sinai West and Kesté Pizza at the Columbia Presbyterian in New York. She still finds healthcare workers to feed through social media, but has also started to receive requests from friends and family who know someone on the front line.

Rachael Blaire, assistant to a doctor at Mount Sinai West, says she was in the middle of a grueling 24-hour shift when Armor sent her and her colleagues food from Pappardella, a Upper West Side Italian restaurant, Thursday evening.

“I was blown away,” said Blaire. “At least 30 people enjoyed dinner – and it was so good. Everyone loved it and was very grateful and grateful. I hope people see that restaurants are also struggling and donations are helping them too. “

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is no evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted through food.

But sit-down meals have been banned in several states, including New York, to reduce the risk of exposure to people, plates, and utensils.

Despite the woes of the restaurant business, some restaurant owners went out of their way to help, said Armor. When she first ordered from Kesté Pizza, for example, she only had $ 280 – enough to order about 15 pizzas. Roberto Caporuscio, owner and pizza maker of Kesté, added 85 pizzas for free for a total of 100 pizzas.

“I was so moved, I had tears running down my face,” said Armor.

For Caporuscio, the decision was simple. “For me, it is very important to give to hospitals. They are the heroes. I am Italian, ”said Caporuscio, adding that his Italian colleagues in the food industry also donated their time and goods, from flowers to cheese and tomatoes.

“We just want to help,” said Caporuscio. “If we can help people risk their lives in hospitals, I can sleep better at night.”

Caporuscio has laid off about 15 people since the pandemic, but has been able to keep 35 employees – and most, he says, are still working full time.

“Delivering food is something I can do,” he said. “We make our own delivery, with masks and gloves. We are very careful. I drive the car. The nurses come outside to pick up the food. I can not complain. At least I have work for my employees. “