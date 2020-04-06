Nature up close: Spring in Yellowstone

by April 6, 2020 Science
By contributing video maker “Sunday Morning” Judy Lehmberg.

Birds begin their courtship rituals, and many mammals are born. The Yellowstone bears had their babies in January or February and will soon come out of their dens. Wolves, foxes and coyotes will have theirs in April, bison in early May and elk will follow in early June.

Yellowstone babies – grizzly bears and black bears, otters, coyotes, owls, badgers, bison and elk by
EPIC Nature sure
Youtube

Judy Lehmberg is a former university biology professor who is now shooting nature videos.


