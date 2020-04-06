Musician Christopher Cross calls coronavirus “perhaps the worst disease I have ever had”

“I’m not used to discussing medical issues on social media,” Cross said on Facebook and Instagram on Friday. “But I do it in the hope that it will help other people understand how serious and contagious this disease is.”
The musician called the virus “perhaps the worst disease I have ever known”.
Cross implored his supporters to self-quarantine, wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their faces to help stop the spread of the virus.
“For those of you who still don’t believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it’s a” hoax “or part of a conspiracy, I suggest you understand now that it ‘This is a deadly disease spreading like wildfire, across the world, “said Cross.
