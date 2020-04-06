Musician Christopher Cross calls coronavirus “perhaps the worst disease I have ever had”

Cross, known for his successes “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme”, winner of a Grammy Award said he believed it was important to educate people about the dangers of the virus.

“I’m not used to discussing medical issues on social media,” Cross said on Facebook and Instagram on Friday. “But I do it in the hope that it will help other people understand how serious and contagious this disease is.”

The musician called the virus “perhaps the worst disease I have ever known”.

Cross implored his supporters to self-quarantine, wash their hands frequently and avoid touching their faces to help stop the spread of the virus.

“For those of you who still don’t believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it’s a” hoax “or part of a conspiracy, I suggest you understand now that it ‘This is a deadly disease spreading like wildfire, across the world, “said Cross.

He also shared a link to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention page on coronavirus.
In 1981 Cross became the first person to win all four major Grammy Awards in one year with his debut album, “Christopher Cross”. the feat remained unmatched until this year when singer Billie Eilish won the record for the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist in January.

