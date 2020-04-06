Milos Raonic hopes new tennis program won’t cause ‘injury rise’ among players

“Four weeks out of five (in September) … I think it will cause problems for the players, and I also think because a transition to a different surface (from hard to clay) will be very rapid,” he told Christina Macfarlane of CNN. .

“The thing you really hope for is that it doesn’t create a slight increase in injuries because it’s heavy enough, a fairly heavy task.

“Am I happy that is happening? Yes, I think so, having a chance to play as many Grand Slam tournaments as possible in what will end up being a shortened season for us is a very important thing and I ‘ I am glad that a way has been found to get there and we hope to be able to reach this stage and to be able to participate in these events. “

Calendar rework

Raonic, who climbed to third place in the ranking in 2017 before suffering several seasons marked by injuries, has missed the last two French Open.

When the tournament move was announced, Canadian compatriot Vasek Pospisil described the decision as “selfish” and “arrogant”, but the organizers remained confident that the clay court season would not be “wiped off the international calendar”.

Roanic adds that he would have liked more clarity when the decision was announced.

“Maybe there was just a disappointment with the approach. I think a few players would have liked to know a little earlier. I got it on social media, and I’m sure many others have done, “he said.

“We have a great group chat and this is how it turned out to all of us. So I think that was perhaps the hardest part to accept. But once you got over it , I think understanding is a positive thing for us? It is.

Since then, Olympic Games have also been postponed until next year, and the official announcement of the Wimbledon’s cancellation arrival Wednesday

Raonic, 29, who reached the Wimbledon Finals in 2016, resides in Florida as the virus lockdown continues.

While there is some frustration that tournaments have been removed from the schedule, for now, he remains focused on building fitness and admits that tennis should take a step back.

“I’ve always played a relatively light schedule, only 15 or 16 tournaments. To have big chunks, great things that in December, that’s what you had in mind – every workout that is difficult and you are trying to overcome them, “he said.

“Sport, as wonderful as it is, is really a minor concern for everyone these days. I think the health of the people around us, of the communities, of the world. It is something in which the whole world is involved . ”

“If these events do not happen, I personally think it would be difficult, but I think it is something that you could overcome fairly quickly by putting it in context with everything that is happening and everything that has to happen. “

Fill the time

In the meantime, apart from regular exercise, there are opportunities to watch television, read, catch up with friends and hone your cooking skills.

Fish and sautéed vegetables are Raonic’s meal of choice – in part, he admits, because it’s “easy to clean”.

All of this helps keep him occupied while tennis is out of bounds.

“You continue to train but you try to spread the word,” he says.

“The fact that the focus is strictly on fitness, because it is such a direct dissociation from the competition of playing points, sets, matches, it makes things a little easier.”