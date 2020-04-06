Michael Jackson’s glove sells for more than $ 104,000 at auction

The white glove worn by the hit-maker Michael jackson sold for more than £ 85,000 (US $ 104,711) at auction.

Fans of the pop superstar who died at the age of 50 in 2009 went crazy crystal studded mitt.

He wore it several times on stage and in videos while performing his classic songs, including Billie Jean.

It became one of his costume features during world tours such as “Bad” in the 1980s.

Jackson once said, “I felt that one glove was cool – wearing two seemed so ordinary.”

An anonymous buyer took the glove at an auction in Texas.

The new owner also received a letter stating that it had been donated to UNICEF in 1998.

And it came with an envelope from the production company MJJ founded by Jackson.