Michael Atkinson: Former intelligence community watchdog discusses recent layoffs

April 6, 2020
Trump dismisses intelligence community watchdog who informed Congress of whistleblower complaint that led to dismissal

Michael Atkinson said in a statement that he was “disappointed and saddened” by Trump’s decision to oust him on Friday, with the president saying that Atkinson did not have “his greatest confidence”.

“It is hard not to think that the president’s loss of confidence in me stems from my loyalty to my legal obligations as an independent and impartial inspector general, and my commitment to continue to do so,” wrote Atkinson.

Atkinson urged former colleagues to continue working independently, noting that “our government benefits when people are encouraged to report suspicions of fraud, waste and abuse”.

“I am confident that my colleagues in the general offices of federal government inspectors will continue to operate effective and independent whistle-blowing programs, and that they will continue to do everything in their power to protect the rights of whistleblowers,” a- he added. “Please don’t let recent events silence your voices.”

Atkinson’s dismissal comes after Trump was widely criticized for the federal government’s response to the ongoing corornavirus epidemic, and said the impeachment trial “probably distracted him” to respond to the epidemic of the virus during the trial in January and early February.
Asset defended his decision Saturday, accusing Atkinson of “doing a terrible, absolutely terrible job” and “took a false report and delivered it to Congress.”

Atkinson has been criticized by Trump and his allies for informing Congress of an anonymous whistle-blower complaint alleging that Trump was seeking to smear former Vice President Joe Biden and refused US security assistance United to Ukraine. Atkinson took the plunge under the statute of the Inspector General when he determined that the complaint was credible.

