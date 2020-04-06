Michael Atkinson: Former intelligence community watchdog discusses recent layoffs

Michael Atkinson said in a statement that he was “disappointed and saddened” by Trump’s decision to oust him on Friday, with the president saying that Atkinson did not have “his greatest confidence”.

“It is hard not to think that the president’s loss of confidence in me stems from my loyalty to my legal obligations as an independent and impartial inspector general, and my commitment to continue to do so,” wrote Atkinson.

Atkinson urged former colleagues to continue working independently, noting that “our government benefits when people are encouraged to report suspicions of fraud, waste and abuse”.

“I am confident that my colleagues in the general offices of federal government inspectors will continue to operate effective and independent whistle-blowing programs, and that they will continue to do everything in their power to protect the rights of whistleblowers,” a- he added. “Please don’t let recent events silence your voices.”