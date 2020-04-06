Melania Trump highlights importance of taking masks seriously

“I ask everyone to take social distancing seriously and wear a face mask / blanket. # COVID19 is a virus that can spread to anyone,” the first lady tweeted, simultaneously posting a link to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website.

President Donald Trump was asked about his tweets during a press briefing from the Coronavirus task force on Sunday, replying: “It’s good, no, that’s how she feels.”

“She likes the idea of ​​wearing it, yes, she likes it,” said Trump. “A lot of people do it. Again, it’s a recommendation, and I understand this recommendation, and I agree with that.”

“Would you like me to wear one right now to answer your question?” Trump asked jokingly. “It would be a little awkward, I guess. But no, I mean, again, I would wear one if I thought it was important.”

When asked if his family in New York would start wearing masks and encourage them to wear masks, Trump replied “wouldn’t be surprised”. The first lady’s Sunday tweet echoed the one she posted on Friday, asking people to wear masks and follow directions seriously, minutes after the president said at a media briefing that he chose not to wear a face covering , indicating a fracture in the messaging of the first couple. Friday evening, during one of the White House daily press briefings with the chairman and members of the coronavirus task force, Donald Trump described the new CDC guidelines, which urge Americans to publicly wear cloth covers to prevent the spread of the virus. “The CDC recommends the use of a non-medical cloth face covering as a voluntary health measure,” said Donald Trump. “It’s voluntary. They suggested for a while. It’s voluntary.” The president said the new cloth face covering recommendations, which came after a week of heated deliberations inside the White House and were a reversal of previous guidelines which suggested that masks were not necessary for people who weren’t sick, was something he chose not to personally follow. “I don’t think I’m going to do it,” he said, then suggesting that it was difficult to contemplate such a thing in the oval office. “Wear a mask to greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens – I just don’t see it,” said the president. However, it is important to note that, according to the new guidelines, cloth face covers must prevent people from spreading the disease if they are asymptotic carriers. The White House said the president had been tested twice, both negative, and that anyone near him was tested in advance.

