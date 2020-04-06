Man fined $ 50,000 for escaping quarantine to visit girlfriend

An Australian blew up his coronavirus self-quarantine to visit his girlfriend – and even used public transportation to get there – and could now be fined up to $ 50,000, according to a report.

The 35-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was arrested on Sunday, Western Australian police announced on Facebook.

The man arrived in Western Australia from Victoria on March 28 and was required to self-quarantine for 14 days at a hotel in Perth under the State’s Emergency Management Act, a announced the police.

Instead, he snuck out of his Travelodge hotel Friday and Saturday night because he “wanted to see his girlfriend” and had no one to bring him food, 7 News carried over.

Police visited his hotel room early Saturday after being contacted by hotel staff, but he was not there, the report said. When he reported 45 minutes later, he told the authorities that he had gone out to deal with a personal problem.

The police ordered him not to leave except in the event of a medical emergency – but he flouted their orders and left around 9 p.m. that night, opening an emergency door and fleeing into the fire escape cage, reported the exit.

CCTV footage captured him returning home around 4 a.m. the next morning.

Hotel staff told police that they had spotted the man outside his room five times in four days.

Police said he used public transportation during his travels, 7 News reported.

He was released from bail on Monday during a court appearance, prosecutors saying he had shown “total neglect of the terms of the Emergency Management Act” and “put the community of Western Australia in danger, “the report said.

He was placed in pre-trial detention and ordered to appear in court by video on Thursday.

“Detention is much worse than staying in a hotel,” said Washington Prime Minister Mark McGowan at a press conference on Monday, according to news.com.au. “He has already suffered a consequence. He can now be fined up to $ 50,000 and incarcerated. “

“He did the wrong thing, he was caught,” added McGowan. “I expect the law will treat him fairly harshly.”