Major league games: Jack Flaherty prepares Harvard-Westlake for 1-0 victory at Dodger Stadium

With the high school spring sports season canceled, preparatory columnist Eric Sondheimer looks back on some of the most memorable championship games in Southern California history.

On the last day of May 2013, Matt LaCour was at Dodger Stadium. His Harvard-Westlake baseball team was about to face Marina for the Section 1 South Section Championship. His starting pitcher, Jack Flaherty, returned from the riser enclosure after warming up.

“The look in his eyes was,” They’re not getting anything tonight, “” said LaCour.

Flaherty put the last exclamation mark on a junior season to remember, removing eight, walking one and allowing six hits in a 1-0 victory. He also drove in the only leg of the game.

“Throughout his junior year, he was off,” said LaCour of the right-hander, who was 13-0 with a BPM of 0.63. “He had dominated for a long time. I was confident when I entered, they weren’t going to do a lot of descents. “

Two important decisions were also made in the game that led to Harvard-Westlake’s first and only Division 1 baseball title. No. 1 was the way the Wolverines would deal with Marina’s standout power hitter, Jake Bauers, who arrived with 10 homers.

“We were not going to let Jake Bauers beat us,” said LaCour. “Jake was kind of a freak.”

Even more important was the decision to put second year student Jackson Grayson in the left field as a defensive back in the seventh inning. Grayson had come for much of the season to play in defense and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect as it was his pitch after a single with a withdrawal that allowed wide receiver Arden Pabst to place the label on the runner trying to score from second for the second outing of the heat.

“When they touched him, he was certainly our best field arm, even if he was playing on the left field,” said LaCour. “There was probably an ‘Oh, a four-letter word’ somewhere in there, but once I saw the throw come out of his hand and we had Arden behind the plate, there was no way for Arden to let him cross the plate. . “

Flaherty gave up another simple but the choice of defender led to the final exit. “We no longer needed chances,” said LaCour. “Jack was going to close the door.”

It wouldn’t be the last time Flaherty showed up at Dodger Stadium. He became a first round pick of the St. Louis Cardinals and became one of the best rightists in professional baseball. Whenever he comes to plant at Dodger Stadium, he seems to excel.

“I think deep inside Jack likes to play in front of people,” said LaCour. “Playing in front of his family and friends, he loves it.”

A year later, LaCour would retire from training to become a sport director, so Flaherty helped push LaCour to the sidelines.

“If we don’t win this game, I will probably continue,” he said. “Jack put one of the last nails in the coffin.”