Louisiana pastor Tony Spell accused of violating coronavirus ban organizes Palm Sunday services

Louisiana pastor accused last week of raping governor ban on coronaviruses Defied orders again and held church services for Palm Sunday, one of the most important religious observations for Christians. Pastor Tony Spell, the leader of Life Tabernacle Church in Baton Rouge, told CBS News in an email that more than 1,200 worshipers attended Sunday.

Since Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards banned the gathering of more than 10 people last month to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Spell has continued to have church worshipers. He was arrested and given trespass charges the ban. That didn’t stop him – or 1,220 people from coming on Sunday.

“We derive our inalienable rights from God, not from any government,” he told CBS News on Monday.

Members of the congregation enter Life Tabernacle Church for a Palm Sunday service in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, despite orders to stay at home throughout the state due to the coronavirus. CLAIRE BANGSER



Spell said participants observed six feet away from services, but were not wearing face masks. The pastor said that the the church is cleaned daily and boasted that it is cleaner than open gas stations, Walmart and Sam’s Club.

Spell confirmed to CBS News that he is preparing to sue the governor’s ban. Joe Long, Spell’s lawyer, told Reuters that he believed that the Edwards order violated the constitutional rights of the United States to freedom of religion and to assemble peacefully. States like Florida, North Carolina and Arizona have exempted religious services from their statewide home stay orders. However, Louisiana has not done so.

“We think the governor is wrong,” he said. “And we can’t wait to prove our case in court.”

CBS News contacted Long regarding the ongoing trial, but did not immediately respond.

After being arrested last week, he continued to defend the rallies despite statewide order.

“We are no more threatening to COVID-19 than people who are with hundreds of Walmart at the moment,” he said. said. “Do not close the doors of the church while a retailer in this town is open.”

Unlike Spell, some religious services went online.

“We decided to do virtual services after hearing projections of the number of cases expected at that time, and now we see that it has become a reality,” said Reverend Calvin Butts, a pastor based in New York. “And we were convinced that the health and safety of our people was paramount.”