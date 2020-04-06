Lolo Jones has just won the Tom Holland challenge

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal had a friendly quarrel after Holland challenged his co-star “Spider-Man: Far From Home” to put on a T-shirt while making headstand.

Holland original video showed him trouble putting on the shirt. After finally succeeding, he fell to the ground to catch his breath.

Gyllenhaal then crushed the challenge , and even teased Holland saying: “What is the challenge ??? Heavy breathing, shirtless ???”

Jones saw the humorous back and forth on social media and decided to get into action – while erasing them both.