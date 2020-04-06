Lolo Jones has just won the Tom Holland challenge

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal had a friendly quarrel after Holland challenged his co-star “Spider-Man: Far From Home” to put on a T-shirt while making headstand.
Holland original video showed him trouble putting on the shirt. After finally succeeding, he fell to the ground to catch his breath.
Gyllenhaal then crushed the challenge, and even teased Holland saying: “What is the challenge ??? Heavy breathing, shirtless ???”
Jones saw the humorous back and forth on social media and decided to get into action – while erasing them both.
She posted a video on Twitter showing him put of them shirts while doing the handstand – even taking a sip of wine before falling to the ground.
“First I want to thank them for taking off their shirts because I haven’t seen a man in 25 days,” joked Jones, apparently referring to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.
Holland also appointed actor Ryan Reynolds to participate in the challenge, but he hilarious declined.
Jones, for the record, is a self-described “hard chick», As well as hurdles champion, track star and bobsledder. She is one of the few athletes to have participated in the Summer and Winter Olympics.
