Live coronavirus updates: 1.2 million cases worldwide

Large numbers of people flocked to popular tourist spots and major cities in China over the country’s holiday weekend, despite warnings from health officials that the risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic remains far from over .

Images of Huangshan Mountain Park in Anhui Province on Saturday April 4 showed thousands of people crammed together, many wearing face masks, eager to enjoy the great outdoors after months of travel restrictions and strict measures of locking.

Such was the rush to enter the popular tourist site, that at 7.48 a.m., the authorities took the unusual step of publishing a notice declaring that the park had reached its capacity of 20,000 people a day and would not accept more visitors, according to the state. Global Times media.

Crowded restaurants and parks: Meanwhile in Shanghai, the famous Bund waterfront was crowded with customers and tourists, after weeks of almost desert. Many of the city’s restaurants that were closed just a few days ago also seemed to be doing a quick business, many requiring reservations.

A similar story unfolded in the capital, Beijing, with locals flocking to the city’s parks and open spaces.

Attention advised: The brutal return to apparent normality comes more than three months after the first detection of the virus in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The epidemic, which has since spread worldwide, infecting more than a million people, has seen much of China stalled in an effort to contain transmissions.

At its peak, thousands of new cases were registered in China every day. However, in the past few weeks, the infection rate has slowed considerably. China reported only 39 new cases on Monday, all imported except one. To date, China has registered 82,641 cases and 3,335 deaths.

But as the government slowly eases the restrictions, Chinese health experts have urged the public to continue to exercise caution.

