Live coronavirus updates: 1.2 million cases worldwide

Passengers watch from the deck of the cruise ship Coral Princess as it docks in Miami, Florida on April 4. Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images

The United States Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now restrict passengers and crew of cruise ships arriving in the United States on domestic commercial flights.

The restrictions will even apply to people without symptoms and would also require 14-day quarantines for cruise passengers and crew.

CNN reported that the restrictions were finalized Sunday morning.

An administration official said these new protocols would likely be agreements between cruise lines and the government, requiring that they be followed so that these ships can dock in specific ports.

Exceptions: The official said there could be a series of exceptions and specific circumstances that could hijack new protocols, particularly with regard to aliens on board ships.

Limit subsequent trips: These new restrictions will limit cruise lines and crews to fly on charter aircraft or use private transportation.

How many ships could be affected? The US Coast Guard said on Saturday that there were 114 cruise ships, carrying 93,000 crew members, in or near American ports and waters.

This includes 73 cruise ships, with 52,000 crew members, moored or anchored in American ports and anchorages. Another 41 cruise ships, with 41,000 crew members, are underway and still close to the United States. The cruise industry has an ongoing obligation to take care, safety and well-being of its sailors.