Lionel Richie remembers his friend Kenny Rogers at the ACM concert

During the concert “ACM Presents: Our Country”, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie paid tribute to the legend of country music.

But it was Richie who had everyone looking for Kleenex when he sang their 1980 hit song, “Lady”, that Richie wrote.

“What started out as a great collaboration between two guys, Kenny Rogers and myself, ended up surprising me. Not only did we have a record of success, but I found one of the best friends I never had in my entire life. ” Losing him is huge for me, “said Richie.

“We lived so much life together, and tonight I want to celebrate his life. And I want to say to all of his fans: He enjoyed the ride. Let’s celebrate his life, his legacy and, most importantly, the music. God bless you, Kenny. God bless your family. I love you very much. “