Licensed Navy captain Brett Crozier tests positive for coronavirus: report

The Navy captain who was deported after sounding the alarm about a coronavirus epidemic aboard an aircraft carrier he commanded tested positive for the virus, according to a report published on Sunday.

Captain Brett Crozier started showing symptoms of coronavirus before his withdrawal from the USS Theodore Roosevelt last Thursday, the New York Times reported, citing two of his classmates from the Naval Academy.

Crozier sent a letter to Navy leaders urging them to quarantine the crew and have the ship disinfected while in the port of Guam.

His letter went public after the San Francisco Chronicle obtained a copy.

Acting Secretary of the Navy, Thomas Modly, said that Crozier had been dismissed because he had lost confidence in the captain’s ability to command the ship.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has said he supports Modly’s decision.

“I think Acting Secretary Modly made a very difficult decision, one that I support. It was based on his opinion that he had lost faith and confidence in the captain, based on his actions. He was supported by Navy leaders, Esper said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union”.

He added that there were 155 cases of coronavirus among the sailors of Theodore Roosevelt and that more than half of the ship’s crew had been tested.