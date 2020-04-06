Late night hosts join Covid-19 rescue concert

The event, titled “One World: Together At Home,” is scheduled for April 18 and will be co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert. The scheduled artists are Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves and Keith Urban.

Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also participate.

Proceeds from fundraising will go to the World Health Organization’s efforts to equip front-line health workers with protective equipment and to various charities providing food and shelter to those in need , according to the organizers.

“While we honor and support the heroic efforts of community health workers,” One World: Together At Home “aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global struggle to end COVID-19. music, entertainment and impact, The global live broadcast will celebrate those who risk their own health to protect others, “said Global Citzen CEO Hugh Evan in a statement.