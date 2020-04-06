Kobe Bryant in brief – CNN

Birth name: Kobe Bean Bryant

Dad: Joe Bryant, a professional basketball player

Mother: Pam Bryant

Wedding: Vanessa (Laine) Bryant (April 18, 2001 – January 26, 2020, her death)

Children: Capri, June 2019; Bianka, December 2016; Gianna, May 2006 – January 26, 2020; Natalia, January 2003

Other facts

Bryant was 6 feet 6 inches tall.

His parents named him after a type of steak. The beef comes from a cattle species, Wagyu, raised in the Kobe region Japan

Bryant lived in Italy for eight years while his father played in the Italian Professional Basketball League. Bryant was fluent in Italian.

He entered the NBA straight out of high school.

In 1996, Bryant was the youngest player in NBA history at that time, at 18, 2 months and 11 days old.

He played his entire professional career for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant won two Olympic gold medals for men’s basketball.

Bryant is Fourth on the NBA all-time scoring list.

He has won five NBA championships.

He was posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Chronology

1996 – Completed his high school career as the best scorer of all time in the history of southeastern Pennsylvania basketball. He leads the Lower Merion Aces to a 31-3 season record and the AAAA class state championship.

1996 – USA Today names Bryant the national high school player of the year and wins the Naismith Player of the Year award.

June 26, 1996 – Bryant is selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the 13th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft.

July 11, 1996 – Is traded by Charlotte to the Los Angeles Lakers for Vlade Divac.

1996-2016 – Guard for the Los Angeles Lakers.

1996-1997 – Is named to the second all-star team in the NBA.

February 1997 – Wins the All-Star Weekend slam dunk competition, but does not play in the Wins the All-Star Weekend slam dunk competition, but does not play in the All-Star Game.

1998 – Bryant is the youngest starter, at 19, in his first all-star game.

2000-2002 – The LA Lakers have won the NBA championship three years in a row.

2002 – First of four times named MVP All-Star. He was also appointed in 2007, 2009 and 2011.

July 18, 2003 – Bryant is charged with one count of sexual assault in a case involving a 19-year-old hotel worker. The charge accuses Bryant of “sexual penetration or intrusion and (it) caused the victim’s submission by actual physical force,” according to district attorney Mark Hurlbert.

January 19, 2004 – McDonald’s has announced that it will not renew Bryant’s bond, which expired in December 2003.

Aug 10, 2004 – The same woman in the criminal case files a civil action in the Denver Federal Court. The woman, by the name of “Jane Doe”, claims that Bryant raped her in her hotel room in a resort town of Vail in 2003 – the same incident alleged in the criminal charge against him. The costume is for an unspecified amount of damages.

September 1, 2004 – The charge of criminal sexual assault is dropped.

January 22, 2006 – Bryant scores 81 points in the Lakers’ 122-104 win over Toronto. Only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100 point match in 1962 led this performance.

March 2, 2005 – The accuser agreed to settle her civil trial. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

May 2008 – Won the NBA Regular Season MVP Award.

Aug 24, 2008 – Bryant wins gold medal at Beijing Bryant wins gold medal at Beijing Olympic Games as a member of the American men’s basketball team.

2009-2010 – The Lakers have won two consecutive NBA championships.

June 14, 2009 – Is appointed on Is appointed on NBA Final MVP.

February 1, 2010 – Exceeds Jerry West’s career record with 25,192 as the Los Angeles Lakers’ best scorer of all time, with 25,208 points.

June 17, 2010 – For the second year in a row, he was named MVP Finals NBA.

April 13, 2011 – Bryant is fined $ 100,000 by the NBA for insulting a referee during a game on April 12.

December 16, 2011 – Vanessa Bryant files for divorce.

Aug 12, 2012 – Is a member of the American men’s basketball team that won the London 2012 Olympic Games.

January 11, 2013 – Announce it Announce it Facebook he and Vanessa have reconciled.

April 12,2013 – Tear his left Achilles tendon in the match against Golden State Warriors. Successful surgery to repair the injury will make him unable to play for six to nine months.

May 8, 2013 – Files a lawsuit to prevent her mother, Pamela Bryant, from auctioning souvenirs from her early basketball career. Bryant claims that he did not authorize his mother to sell the items. A settlement was reached in June.

December 8, 2013 – Bryant returns from his injury to Achilles.

December 17, 2013 – Breaks a bone in the left knee in a game against the Memphis Grizzlies and will be out for six weeks.

March 12, 2014 – The Lakers say Bryant will not play the rest of the season after team doctors determine that the fractured lateral tibial plateau in his left knee is not healed.

March 23, 2014 – Bryant launches Kobe Inc. He also announces that the company’s first investment is a 10% stake in the BodyArmor sports drink.

October 28, 2014 – Bryant played for the first time since December 2013, during the opening game of the regular season.

December 14, 2014 – Exceeds Exceeds Michael Jordan to become third on the NBA all-time scoring list with 32,310 career points.

January 28, 2015 – Undergoes surgery to repair her torn right rotator cuff and should be absent for nine months.

July 28, 2015 – Lakers coach Byron Scott has announced that Bryant could play a forward position instead of his usual guard position when he returns in October. Kobe has held the guard since he was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996.

October 4, 2015 – Returns to a pre-season game against Utah Jazz after undergoing end-of-season surgery in January.

November 29, 2015 – In a post on In a post on Players’ grandstand , announces that he intends to retire at the end of the NBA season.

February 2016 – Bryant announces the launch of Granity Studios (formerly Kobe Studios), an original multimedia content company.

December 18, 2017 – , N ° 8 and n ° 24, during a halftime ceremony. Lakers remove jersey numbers from Bryant , N ° 8 and n ° 24, during a halftime ceremony.

February 24, 2020 – Memorial service for Bryant and daughter , an emotional celebration dotted with stars from their lives, takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

April 4, 2020 – Bryant is posthumously elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.