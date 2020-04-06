Kiefer Sutherland remembers his mom Shirley Douglas

“Early this morning, my mother, Shirley Douglas, died due to complications surrounding pneumonia (not related to COVID19)”, Sutherland shared in a message on Twitter Sunday.

He called his mom “extraordinary” and said she had a good life.

“My mother was an extraordinary woman who led an extraordinary life. Unfortunately, she had been fighting for her health for some time and we, as a family, knew that this day was coming,” said Sutherland, adding: “To all families who have unexpectedly lost loved ones to coronavirus, my heart is breaking for you. Please stay safe. “

Douglas shares Sutherland and a daughter, Rachel, with actor Donald Sutherland, whom she married in 1965. They divorced in 1971.