John Taylor of Duran Duran says he has recovered from a coronavirus

The bassist of the group of the 80s with hits like “Girls on Film” and “Hungry Like the Wolf” went on Instagram to reveal the news.

“DEAR FRIENDS TO ME after thinking about it, I decided to share with you that I tested positive for the Corona virus almost three weeks ago,” wrote Taylor. “I may be a particularly sturdy 59-year-old man – I like to think I am – or I was lucky enough to get just a mild case of Covid 19 – but after about a week of that that I would call “turbo-charged flu”, I came out feeling good – although I have to admit that I didn’t mind quarantine because it gave me the chance to really recover.

He went on to write: “I speak in response to the enormous amount of fear generated by the pandemic, some of which are entirely justified, and my heart goes out to all those who have faced real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that he’s not always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing. “