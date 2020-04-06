John Krasinski surprises young ‘Hamilton’ fan with distribution meeting

by April 6, 2020 entertainment
The actor and his wife, actress Emily Blunt, appeared together in the second episode of his YouTube show, where they treated a 9-year-old “Hamilton” fan in a Zoom session with the original Broadway cast, including Leslie Odom Jr., who played Aaron Burr, Anthony Ramos, who played John Laurens, Philip Hamilton and Lin-Manuel Miranda. They sang the opening number, “Alexander Hamilton”, for the girl.

Cast members Daveed Diggs, Okieriete Onaodowan, Phillipa Soo and Christopher Jackson also joined the surprise.

The girl, Aubrey, was to see the “Hamilton” show in Jacksonville, Florida, but the performance was canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The girl’s mom tweeted on March 21: “We were supposed to see Hamilton in Jacksonville tonight. DD’s 9th birthday present (seeing Hamilton has been her dream since seeing her first Broadway show the year last), but we’re at home watching Mary Poppins return instead. At least we’re safe and healthy. “

Krasinski promised he would send them to the Broadway show in New York “when it’s all over”.

