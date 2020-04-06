John Krasinski surprises child with original ‘Hamilton’ distribution meeting

Actor John Krasinski surprised a little girl with a “Hamilton” meeting on the second episode of his YouTube series “Some good news” Sunday night.

Members of the original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr., Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo, all joined via Zoom to perform the song “Alexander Hamilton” from the series – which the daughter, Aubrey, was supposed to perform saw in Jacksonville, Florida, for her ninth birthday.

Krasinski announced that he and his wife Emily Blunt, who also made an appearance – it turns out that Aubrey also loves “Mary Poppins” – will send the girl to New York to see “Hamilton” instead, once the restrictions on Broadway are lifted.

The new episode even included a weather report from Robert De Niro, who dryly announced: “It looks, uh, pretty good.”

Some 12 million viewers watched the first episode of “Some Good News”, which premiered on March 29.

The show, filmed from the home of Krasinski and Blunt, features acts of kindness and generosity – like hockey equipment maker Bauer providing face shields for doctors and nurses, while Fanatics, which normally makes jerseys baseball, went on to the production of hospital masks and gowns during the Covid Pandemic19.

Krasinski launched this week’s show with generous appreciation from everyone who watched the premiere, in which he interviewed his former “The Office” co-star Steve Carell, thanking everyone for their production notes and teasing fans who had committed an “intellectual property holdup” “By copying its format.