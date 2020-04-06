Joe Biden says he will wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic

Alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden says he will wear a mask in public as recommended by the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to protect himself from the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Requested by George Stephanopoulos on ABC “This Week” On Sunday, if he would follow the latest CDC recommendations, the former vice president said “yes.”

“Yes, listen, I think it’s important to follow the science, listen to the experts, do what they tell you,” Biden said in the interview.

The Democrats’ main favorite, when asked about President Trump’s decision not to wear a mask personally, added that “[Trump] may not like his appearance in a mask, but the truth is that follow science, that’s what they tell us. “

Biden, who has been locked up in his Wilmington, Delaware home since the virus first broke, continued with his argument that “science” is the best answer.

“So if I go out in public – and I haven’t been to commercial places recently, I haven’t been to my local church, etc. My generic point is that you should follow science.”

On Friday, after the CDC announced its new recommendations, the commander-in-chief backed down, calling the guidelines “truly voluntary”.

“You can do it. You don’t have to do it. I choose not to do it, but some people may want to do it, and it’s okay,” he said.