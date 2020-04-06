Jean-Gabriel Pageau of the Islanders in limbo, personally and professionally

Jean-Gabriel Pageau was changing his life.

Originally from Ottawa, Ontario, Pageau spent his entire eight-year NHL career with the Senators before being traded to the Islanders on the trade deadline in February. Less than a month later, the NHL season was suspended indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 27-year-old center played only seven games for his new team and was in the process of finding a new home, changing bank accounts, phone numbers and all the other things to do when you move to a new country.

“Lots of guys are going through this, but for me it was my first time,” Pageau told the Post in a recent phone call.

Pageau was scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the 2019-2020 season and with the Senators long out of the playoffs, he was sent to the Islanders in exchange for a conditional first round pick in 2020, a second round pick in 2020 and a third conditional round in 2022.

But he was not a tenant. The Islanders immediately locked him into a $ 30 million, six-year deal. For Pageau, not being worthy of this contract is the hardest part of it all.

“You want to learn all the systems as quickly as possible, know all the guys, know their trends on the ice, your line mates [and] what they do, where do they usually go and it usually takes a little while to adjust, ”he said. “For [the season to get suspended] after i start to feel comfortable, we’re in the elimination phase, i think that’s just unusual. I don’t think it will happen again.

“It is a little frustrating because the reception I received in New York from the organization, the team, the players, the fans, was so good and so good that I want to give back as much as possible. And show why they made the right decision to trust me right away and get me. ”

The Islanders were in Calgary for a game that was finally canceled when they discovered that the season had been suspended on March 12. As he and his wife were still looking for a home, Pageau was staying in a hotel upon his return to New York from the road trip.

Pageau said he would take walks in the city to pass the time, but said coming back to his hotel in the middle of the pandemic was risky because of the flight attendants who came in and out constantly. Pageau finally decided after about a week to return home to Ottawa, where his wife and their two chihuahuas were.

At least the stay order gave Pageau and his wife enough time to look for their new home, which he said he could do from afar. They have a place in mind, but wait to see it before pressing the trigger.

“It’s a lot of work but the team and all the players have helped me a lot to make it easier,” he said. “We were getting there and now it all happened. It’s a little weird. “