Jaws actress Lee Fierro dies at 91 with coronavirus complications

Lee Fierro, better known as Alex Kintner’s mom in the 1975 Steven Jiel’s classic shark attack, died on Sunday from complications from a coronavirus. She was 91 years old.

The actress resided in an assisted living center in Ohio when she died of COVID-19, the Martha’s Vineyard Times reports.

“The only word I would think of when I think of Lee is dedication. I watched her as an interpreter, director and businesswoman, and then we became friends. She was my teacher and my mentor, “said Kevin Ryan, artistic director and chairman of the board of Island Theater Workshop, a program that Fierro has supported for more than 40 years in Martha’s Vineyard.

In his iconic scene from “Jaws” a rabid Fierro confronts chef Brody (Roy Scheider) and slaps him in the face.

“I just found out that a girl was killed here last week and you knew, you knew there was a shark there. You knew it was dangerous, but you still let people swim, ”said his character, sobbing. “You knew all these things and my boy is still dead now, and there is nothing you can do about it. My boy is dead. I wanted you

Nicki Galland, a novelist who credits Fierro with inspiration for her creativity, told Martha’s Vineyard store that Fierro was “tickled by [cult film notoriety]. She found it really fun. She said, “If you told me I would be known, I would not believe it.” She had no on-screen training. She trained as a theater actress – know it.

Fierro then resumed his role in “Jaws: The Revenge” in 1987, opposite Michael Caine.

During his internship at the Island Theater Workshop, Ryan estimated that Fierro had taught more than 1,000 students and performed more than 100 live productions during his tenure as artistic director.

“I would always call Lee for an artistic discussion and comments … She was fiercely dedicated to the mission of teaching,” added Ryan. “She was a good friend, mentor and very busy member of the community when she was at Martha’s Vineyard.”

Fierro is survived by his five children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A small service is planned by her family in Ohio with a memorial service at Martha’s Vineyard at a later date, Deadline reported.