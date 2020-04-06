Javon Kinlaw went from homeless to better hope

Javon Kinlaw looked around the NFL Scouting Combine in February and thought about it.

“With my position, I shouldn’t even be here right now,” said Kinlaw. “I take this seriously. I never take it for granted. I’m soaked. Look around. I can’t believe I’m really here because I’ve been through so much just to get to this point. I love this. “

The defensive lineman from South Carolina is just weeks away from being a very wealthy man. He should be selected in the top 20 draft picks on April 23. It will be the next step in a story that reads like a Hollywood screenplay.

Kinlaw grew up in Washington, D.C., but spent time bouncing from house to house and was sometimes homeless. He recently told ESPN that they should boil water from their neighbor’s pipe to take a shower.

“I mean, I’m almost sure people know the story by now,” Kinlaw told the combine. “Being homeless. This type of situation. Being put in a lot of difficult situations. Things kids shouldn’t see. Do a lot of things that kids shouldn’t have to do. I’m going to give you an example. My first trip alone, 11 or 12 years old. I set up the Greyhound in Washington, D.C., South Carolina by myself. But I thought it was cool, however. I’m just going up. I just see different things. ”

Kinlaw moved to South Carolina while he was in the ninth grade to live with his father. He attended Goose Creek High School, where he discovered football. Kinlaw continued to be in trouble and dropped out of school halfway through his final year despite interest in some of the country’s best football programs.

Kinlaw put his life back on track at Jones College, a college in Mississippi.

“Just having a place I knew I wasn’t going to get rid of,” said Kinlaw. “I just had three meals. I always tell people that I didn’t really go to college for soccer. I just went because I had a place to sleep. I had free food. This is really why I went. I didn’t go with the hope that, “Dude, I’m going to go to the SEC, I’m going to go to the league.” I went because I had a place to sleep. “

South Carolina coach Will Muschamp had seen and stayed in contact with Kinlaw at Goose Creek. Muschamp then brought him to South Carolina, and Kinlaw became an All-American for the Gamecocks. He had 35 tackles, six sacks, four quarterback pushes, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick in 2019.

The 6-foot-5, 324-pound player is now considered the second best defensive lineman in the draft and will be hearing his name called in two weeks by Roger Goodell.

“He moves very well for a guy who is obviously going to be an inside presence,” said Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN project analyst, recently. “He has tremendous athletics. I think that’s what people want more than any other time in football as we know, it’s inner pressure and a guy who has versatility. “

Kinlaw, who said he hadn’t really started enjoying football in South Carolina, believes he has a lot of room for growth in the NFL.

“Of course, because I didn’t even scratch the surface at my pass rush,” said Kinlaw. “Most of the time, I’m just rushing over bulls, I’m just bringing the guys back. So, once I get this good coach, the sky is the limit. “

Kinlaw’s motivation is now his one-year-old daughter, Eden Amara, and to ensure that she has a better childhood than he does.

“I have a little girl that I have to support myself and I never want her to grow up as I grew up and these kinds of situations,” said Kinlaw.

Kinlaw was asked to combine what he was going to say to his young self, the one who went from house to house and unable to buy new clothes.

“Keep your head up, man. Stop being so shy. Just talk to people, ”said Kinlaw. “Don’t be afraid to talk to people. Don’t be afraid. People are probably attacking you because you don’t have a lot of clothes. You are wearing the same clothes, but the much taller man is walking towards you man continue to grow continue to be yourself continue to be who you are. “