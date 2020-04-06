Jarrett Stidham not ready to lead Patriots: Todd McShay

Perhaps the biggest question of this offseason remains unanswered: who will fill Tom Brady’s shoes in New England?

The Patriots options are not all that attractive. The current favorite for the position is second-year signalman Jarrett Stidham, but many remain unsure of the inexperienced ability of the 2019 fourth-round pick to take over.

“He was an excellent replacement in my opinion when I left Auburn University and had a chance to be developed when I started out”, Todd McShay said from Stidham on “Get Up” on Monday. “But he’s not ready yet. That’s the bottom line. He’s not ready to lead the New England Patriots, in my opinion.”

Stidham, 23, appeared in just three games during his rookie season and completed two of four passes for 14 yards, zero touchdown and one interception.

“Now you go back and watch him against the Jets, they threw him in this game and he threw an interception,” said McShay, an expert at the NFL Draft. “Bill [Belichick] got mad and pulled it out and put Tom Brady back in the game. They increased by about 50 points.

“Of all those I speak to in the organization, they are delighted with its development. He has so much potential. He’s talented. He went through a lot in his life. He has character, roughness and tenacity. “

Next on the depth chart is 34-year-old veteran Brian Hoyer, whose addition has removed Cody Kessler from the list. The Patriots were reportedly interested in Kyle Allen before he transferred to the Redskins on March 23 in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2020, a move that seemed to indicate the team was headed for a year of reconstruction.

It would be a dramatic change from the success New England has had in the past two decades under Brady and head coach Belichick, but the team may have no choice given a number of cap responsibilities, including Brady’s departure gift in the form of a $ 23 million cap reached 2020.

They could still add someone like Andy Dalton, 32, via a free trade or agency, but their lack of ceiling space will likely keep them from running for one of the most important free agents like Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.

Newton earned $ 16.7 million and Winston earned $ 20.9 million in 2019.

Another option for the team is to pursue a quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft. With the 23rd pick overall, however, all the big names like Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are long gone. In theory, they have plenty of capital to contend for a top-notch choice with 12 choices in total in next month’s showdown, but the team has not been keen to trade in the past.

“Brian Hoyer is there and he’s a very good replacement, but they’re going to have to make a decision on what to do when it comes to bringing in a veteran like Andy Dalton to send the tide from here and when Stidham is ready, or is he in the process of drafting another quarterback that they believe can bring competition and potentially play Stidham at this No. 1 position, “said McShay. “It’s going to be really interesting to see how it all works out.”