James Morgan on the Patriots radar to fill the void of Tom Brady

The New England Patriots should choose a quarterback at some point in the NFL draft, and they’re not just talking to big school prospects as they move into this position after Tom Brady’s departure as that free agent.

The Pats were in touch with Florida International flagman James Morgan, who recently arranged a videoconference meeting with him, according to ESPN.

Morgan played two seasons at Bowling Green and two for head coach Butch Davis at the FIU, including an upset victory over the Miami Hurricanes in November. The 23-year-old Green Bay native impressed scouts with a solid performance at the East-West Sanctuary game in January 2019.

Pats currently have 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham and mate Brian Hoyer at quarterback after Brady signed a two-year, $ 50 million contract guaranteed last month with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . Third stringer Cody Kessler was also released by the Pats on Wednesday, creating a place to add another quarterback via draft, swap or self-service.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay does not list Morgan among his top 10 draft hopes for the position, but the Pats accompanied Qimm small school hopeful Jimmy Garoppolo (Eastern Illinois) in the second round in 2014. They control currently the 23rd choice in total in the first round.