Jadeveon Clowney sparks sudden interest in NFL free agency at Browns

The team with the most free space in the NFL has shown interest in perhaps the best player remaining in the free agent market.

The Cleveland Browns have positioned themselves as a potential contender for Jadeveon Clowney, who has lowered his asking price by more than $ 20 million per season to $ 17 million, ESPN reported.

“Some people in the (league) believe Cleveland has moved closer to Clowney than other contenders, although nothing has happened in recent talks,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted.

The Browns have more than $ 43 million in available space and could create more if they cut the Giants’ former rusher, Olivier Vernon, who still has a year on his contract with a cap of $ 15.5 million. . Cleveland also has Myles Garrett, who was suspended for the last six games of last season for throwing a helmet at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft by the Houston Texans, had three sacks, four forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns in 13 games in 2019, his first season with the Seattle Seahawks. He had totaled 24.5 bags in the previous three seasons with the Texans.

The Tennessee Seahawks and Titans also remain interested in Clowney. The Jets – with just under $ 17 million of ceiling space, according to overthecap.com – are “very unlikely” to sue him, reported Brian Costello of The Post last week.