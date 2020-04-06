Jack Welch in brief – CNN

Birth name: John Francis Welch Jr.

Dad: John Francis Welch Sr., conductor

Mother: Grace (Andrews) Welch

Weddings: Suzy Wetlaufer, journalist (April 24, 2004 – March 1, 2020, his death); Jane Beasley, corporate lawyer (1989-2002, divorced); Carolyn Osburn (1959-1987, divorced)

Children: with Carolyn Osburn: Katherine, John, Anne and Mark

Education: University of Massachusetts, 1957, B.S. Chemical Engineer; University of Illinois, 1960, M.S., Ph.D. Chemical Engineer

Other facts

He was the head of Jack Welch, LLC, established in 2007.

The media had given him the nickname “Neutron Jack” for his flawless approach to business.

Wrote a weekly column in Business Week with his wife Suzy called “The Welch Way”.

Chronology

1960 – Beginning of career at GE within the Chemical Development Organization as a chemical engineer.

1972 – He was appointed managing director of the global plastics division and became vice-president.

1979 – Vice President and General Manager.

nineteen eighty one – He is appointed President and CEO, the youngest CEO that General Electric Corporation (GE) has ever had.

1999 – Fortune magazine names Welch “manager of the century”.

September 2001 – Resigns as President and CEO of GE and is replaced by Jeffrey Immelt.

July 3, 2003 – It is announced that his ex-wife Jane Beasley Welch will receive an undisclosed lump sum divorce settlement.

April 13, 2007 – Failed attempt, with other investors, to buy the Boston Globe from the New York Times Co.

June 21, 2009 – Pay more than $ 2 million for a 12% stake in Chancellor University System LLC, which offers online education. The MBA program will become the Jack Welch Management Institute.

July 5, 2009 – Is hospitalized and released after suffering from a bacterial infection.

November 2011 – Sell ​​it Sell ​​it Jack Welch Institute of Management at Strayer University for $ 7 million. The sale is a 70-30 split with Chancellor University; Welch obtains 70%.

October 9, 2012 – Welch and his wife Suzy Welch and his wife Suzy to resign like Fortune magazine and Reuters contributors after his controversial tweet regarding the Obama administration and unemployment data for September have been criticized by Fortune.

April 4, 2015 – Harper Collins publishes “The Real-Life MBA”, the new book by Welch and his wife Suzy.

March 1, 2020 – Dies at the age of 84.