It’s “how we hold leaders accountable”

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday defended the withdrawal of a navy captain who denounced a coronavirus epidemic aboard his aircraft carrier, saying “this is how we hold leaders accountable .

“I think acting [Navy] secretary [Thomas] Modly made a very difficult decision, a decision I support, “Esper said on Sunday CNN “State of the Union” referring to Modly’s removal of Captain Brett Crozier as Commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

“It was based on [Modly’s] believes he had lost faith and confidence in the captain because of his actions, “said Esper.” He was supported by Navy leaders, just another example of how we hold leaders accountable of their actions. “

Crozier was laid off last week after writing to navy personnel urging them to quarantine the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt while the aircraft carrier was docked in Guam, a US Pacific territory.

“Sailors don’t need to die,” wrote Crozier.

The letter was leaked to the San Francisco Chronicle, which published it.

Esper said 155 sailors tested positive for the coronavirus and all the cases are “mild and moderate”.

Crozier has also tested positive, the New York Times reported Sunday.

Asked by CNN host Jake Tapper why Crozier was canned without investigating his driving, Esper said an investigation was “under way”.

He added that commanders are sometimes fired without “the benefit of an investigation” when senior officers lose self-confidence.

“It is certainly not unique to the Navy. The Navy has a culture of quick and decisive dismissal of captains if they lose confidence in them,” he said.

But Joe Biden, leader of the Democratic presidential election in 2020, said that Crozier had been treated atrociously.

“I think it’s close to how they deal with this type of criminal. Not his conduct. The idea that this man stood up and said what should be said made it clear that his troops, his Navy personnel, were in danger, “said the former vice president on Sunday. ABC News “” This week “. “Look how many have the virus. I think the guy should … have praise rather than being fired. “

But President Trump tore Crozier for his actions.

“He wrote a letter. A five-page letter from a captain. And the letter was everywhere. It’s not appropriate, I don’t think it’s appropriate,” Trump said during the coronavirus briefing. Saturday. “It looked terrible what he did. Write a letter. I mean it’s not a literature class. He’s the captain of a huge ship … He shouldn’t speak that way in a letter. “