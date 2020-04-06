Italy plans ‘phase two’ as coronavirus death toll slows

MILAN – Italy announced its lowest COVID-19 death rate on Sunday for more than two weeks on Sunday, as authorities began considering a second phase of the battle against the new coronavirus after the lockdown imposed almost a month ago is finally relaxed.

The toll of the world’s deadliest epidemic reached 15,887, almost a quarter of the total number of deaths worldwide, but the increase of 525 from the previous day was the smallest daily increase since March 19, while that the number of patients in very stretched intensive care units fell by a second day in a row.

“The curve has reached a plateau and has started to go down,” said Silvio Brusaferro, director of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the largest health institute in Italy. “It is a result that we must achieve day after day.”

“If this is confirmed, we must start thinking about the second phase and limit the spread of this disease.”

The total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus increased from 4,316 to 128,948, the smallest increase in five days, which added to signs that the epidemic had plateaued about six weeks after its appearance in northern Italy on February 21.

Sunday’s figures added to growing signs that tight travel and public meeting restrictions imposed across the country on March 9 had an effect on controlling the epidemic, but authorities were desperate to avoid a disruption .

“Do not lower our guard, stay at home,” said Angelo Borelli, head of the civil protection department, during a daily briefing.

But alongside the public health crisis, the government is also grappling with the economic devastation caused by the sudden shutdown of business across the country.

After several days of encouraging data, Health Minister Roberto Speranza described a series of measures, including more tests and a strengthened local health system, aimed at allowing gradual relaxation until a vaccine can be developed.

“There are difficult months ahead. Our task is to create the conditions for living with the virus, ”at least until a vaccine is developed, he told La Repubblica daily.

The national lockdown, strictly limiting population movements and freezing all nonessential economic activity, will officially last until April 13 at least, but it should be largely extended. Speranza said it was too early to say when he could be lifted.

The minister said he had released a note outlining five principles around which the government planned to manage the so-called “phase two” of the emergency, when the lock-in restrictions began to be relaxed but before a full return to normal conditions.

He said social distance should remain, with wider use of personal protective devices such as face masks, while local health systems would be strengthened, to allow faster and more effective treatment of suspected cases of COVID-19.

Testing and “contact tracing” would be expanded, including the use of smartphone apps and other forms of digital technology, while a network of hospitals dedicated solely to treating COVID-19 patients would be put in place.