Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to start working as doctor during pandemic

Varadkar worked as a doctor for seven years before becoming a politician. He left the medical profession in 2013.
RTE said he re-registered as a doctor in March and offered his services to the country’s health services executive for one session per week. Varadkar will conduct telephone assessments to free up staff for front-line work, according to RTE.
Ireland has nearly 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 158 people have died from the disease in the country.
The country has been locked for more than a week, and people are not allowed to travel more than 2 kilometers from their home.
People can only leave their homes when necessary: to buy groceries and medicines, attend medical appointments, take care of their families, or engage in “short” exercise.
Public and private gatherings between persons from separate households are prohibited and only essential workers – including health and social services professionals – are allowed to go to and from work.
Varadkar is about to exit after the Irish parliamentary election has produced no clear winner. He resigned in February and said he would continue to be a leader.
