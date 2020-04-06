Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to start working as doctor during pandemic

Varadkar worked as a doctor for seven years before becoming a politician. He left the medical profession in 2013.

RTE said he re-registered as a doctor in March and offered his services to the country’s health services executive for one session per week. Varadkar will conduct telephone assessments to free up staff for front-line work, according to RTE.

Ireland has nearly 5,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 158 people have died from the disease in the country.