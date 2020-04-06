Indian Railways to Convert Train Cars to Isolation Rooms for Covid-19 Patients

It was the first time in 167 years that the oldest rail network in Asia had been suspended.

Today, the rail network has decided to convert up to 20,000 old train cars into isolation rooms for patients as the virus spreads.

The network, which is the fourth largest rail operator in the world and the largest employer in India, already operates 125 hospitals across the country, so it has the expertise to develop mobile beds.

On April 1, India recorded 4,288 cases of Covid-19, including 117 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University – a relatively small number for a nation of 1.3 billion. Although the Indian hospital system is not yet overwhelmed, the reassigned trains could relieve some of the pressure if the number of coronavirus patients begins to increase.

“Now the railways will provide a clean, sanitized and hygienic environment for patients to recover comfortably,” said Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Railways in a tweet. Indian rail network Normally, Indian railways operate more than 20,000 passenger trains per day, on long distance and suburban routes, from 7,349 stations across India. The lockout put almost 67,368 kilometers of track out of service – enough to go around the equator 1.5 times – and left thousands of passenger trains at rest. Freight trains, or freight trains as they are called in India, remain operational. Railroad bosses have asked each of India’s 16 rail zones to identify non-air-conditioned cars that are no longer in service on passenger routes to turn into hospitals, and to have them ready for use in case of emergency. The first 5,000 isolation wards will be ready within a fortnight, and if necessary, more cars can be converted in 48 hours, said Rajesh Dutt Bajpai, executive director of information and publicity at the Commission railroads. Each disinfected cart will accommodate up to 16 patients, as well as a nurses’ station, a doctor’s cabin and space for medical supplies and equipment. The trains, once ready, will be sent to any location that could face a tightening of the hospital bed due to a potential spike in positive cases. Local health authorities will assign trains, doctors, paramedics, nurses and volunteers. The Indian government has also asked railway factories to assess the feasibility of manufacturing hospital beds, stretchers, medical carts, masks, disinfectants, aprons, and medical devices such as ventilators for railway hospitals and other public hospitals. Shortage of beds Even before the pandemic, India suffered from a shortage of hospital beds. According to OECD , India has 0.5 hospital beds per 1,000 people. Most of them are grouped in urban areas, and the availability differs enormously between states. In the eastern state of Bihar, for example, there are 0.11 beds per 1,000 inhabitants, while West Bengal has 2.5 beds per 1,000 inhabitants. China has a national average of four hospital beds per 1,000 people – and that was before building a 1,000-bed hospital in 10 days in Hubei province, the epicenter of its epidemic. “We have seen what China has gone through. It is imperative to increase this density, by whatever means in the short term, and more systematically in the longer term, once this epidemic is over,” said Shahid Jameel, Indian virologist and CEO. from Wellcome Trust / DBT India Alliance, a public charity that funds research in health and biomedical sciences. With the number of Covid-19 positive cases increasing, experts say that the lack of robust public health care remains India’s biggest challenge. “It (isolation wards in the train cars) is a good initiative. The railways and the government should be commended for this,” said Jameel, the Indian virologist. “But, this is only a short-term solution. When it is over (and it will be), let it be a red flag to invest more in improving health infrastructure and research . “ Hospital on wheels Indian railways have experience in managing hospitals on trains. Launched in 1991, the Lifeline Express offers advanced diagnostic, medical and surgical treatment on site for adults and children. In its 29 years of service, the hospital on wheels has traveled to 19 Indian states and treated more than one million people. Started as a collaboration between the Impact India Foundation, Indian Railways and Indian Health Ministry, the train is funded by the Institute of International Finance (IIF), international charities, Indian companies and individuals. The hospital train is equipped to treat a variety of illnesses, from cataracts, cleft lips, hearing problems and epilepsy, to mobility issues, plastic surgeries, dental surgeries, cancer screening and more again. The Lifeline Express is equipped with an operating theater, treatment rooms, recovery rooms, a pantry and accommodation for medical staff. The new coronavirus trains are not designed to function as full-service hospitals, but local health officials will have the option of using them for Covid-19 HIV patients who are not critically ill.

