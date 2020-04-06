In the middle of the coronavirus, “The Nanny” returns and offers relief

In these extremely troubling times, nostalgia – the loving desire for perceived simpler times – is such an attractive elixir. Therefore, who better than Fran Drescher to comfort us all during the COVID-19 crisis?

Last week, Drescher announced on social media that the original cast of “The Nanny” would be back to perform a virtual reading of the pilot episode, which will premiere at 9 a.m.Pacific Monday on Sony Pictures. ” Youtube channel.

Referring to the show’s co-creator, Peter Marc Jacobson (with whom she was previously married), Drescher said in a statement: “Laughter is the best medicine. So in these difficult times, Petah and I thought, “Wouldn’t it be great if we put together the original cast of” The Nanny “for a virtual reading of the pilot?” “

In the exceptional sitcom of the 1990s, broadcast for six seasons on CBS, the much-loved actress played a badass Jewish makeup saleswoman from Queens, NY, named Fran Fine, who became the nanny of three affluent children from the Upper East. Side.

Monday’s meeting will feature several actors, including Charles Shaughnessy, Madeline Zima and Renée Taylor. To continue the “The Nanny” festival, Logo TV, part of the ViacomCBS family, will broadcast a marathon of 10 fan-favorite episodes starting at 5 p.m. Peaceful.

“This is a globally unique pandemic performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real rod,” said Drescher. “It has certainly given a boost to all of us, and we hope it will do that for you as well.”

Broadway “Nanny”

With the coronavirus closing TV productions sooner than expected, Drescher’s new NBC comedy “Endbted” will end its first season on April 16. This could give Drescher more time to work on one of his other exciting projects: bringing “The Nanny” to life as a Broadway musical with Jacobson.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star Rachel Bloom and Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger, 52, worked together on the lyrics and music for the musical “The Nanny”. Schlesinger, who wrote the music for Bloom’s CW series, died on April 1 of complications from the coronavirus.

In an Instagram article last week, Drescher expressed condolences. “My prayers are for you. Peace be with you … “, she wrote.

As for the musical itself, Drescher told the Los Angeles Times on the Television Critics Assn. press tour in January: “This time, the nanny must somehow – without being an imitation – be a woman similar to the character in the series. I think people will love it. “

The character of Drescher has become a fashion darling, and that will not change in the musical version, which will also reflect the impeccable style of the character. “The clothes are going to be amazing,” said Drescher. “Obviously, it will be beautifully designed for the show – reflecting the 90s show.”

Drescher, who described his character’s style as “sassy without being a slut,” dressed in several of his favorite fashion brands in the original series. She said she wore “a lot of Moschino and Todd Oldham at the time, plus sometimes Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel”. (There is now a fan account on Instagram dedicated to “The Nanny” fashion called WhatFranWore.)

Fran Drescher and Zachary Levi on stage during the Tony Awards 2014. (Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

It may seem early to consider eye-catching outfits and the costume designer for the musical, but Drescher has thought of everything.

“What I do know for sure is that the wardrobe is going to be spectacular,” said Drescher. “A visual treat for the eyes. … We would need someone who I think has experience on Broadway, I imagine, because it is an art form. What rapid change requires, build, etc. “

She said she also hopes Emmy-award-winning costume designer Brenda Cooper, who has worked on the CBS series, will become a consultant for Broadway production.

To restart “Nanny”

Recently, there has been talk of bringing “The Nanny” back to TV. “Someone like Cardi B would be great and maybe an Obama guy for Mr. Sheffield,” said Drescher. “Same relationship but bringing it to the present moment.”

It probably won’t happen until the musical premiere of “The Nanny”.

“I can’t even contemplate the idea before we open on Broadway,” said Drescher. “It was my promise to our producer, and I have to honor that. Ideally, I would love to see ‘The Nanny’ being a huge Broadway success there and redo the series with a whole new cast. But if I played in the reboot, it would have to be renamed “The Granny!” “

Dynamic “Nanny”

Drescher, 62, is a force to be reckoned with. She is confident and self-confident and happy to return to prime time.

“It’s more demanding, that’s for sure,” she said. “I’m a little older now. … It’s exciting. Physically, it’s getting a little harder, I think, for me. But I don’t need to have a life outside of work. So I’m going home. I lie down with my dog, and that’s it. “

Known for her comic series, “Happily Divorced” from TV Land and “Living With Fran” from WB, said Drescher, “I’m pretty much a character that you see very clearly in all of my characters. For this reason, I think this is the first show that I haven’t called Fran in many, many years.

“I made peace with the fact that the public and my fans fell in love with my energy, my look, my style, my voice, thank God,” she said. “And if I’m just living the lives of different people through this, I have been comforted by the fact that I will never be Meryl Streep in my career.”

In addition to his television work, Fran Drescher is also involved in his non-profit association, the Cancer Schmancer Movement. (Joey Carman / Cancer Schmancer)

In his latest comedy, “Debt”, the character of Drescher moves in with his son (“The Mindy Project” Adam Pally) and daughter-in-law (“Saturday Night Live” Abby Elliott) due to financial difficulties with her husband (Steven Weber) have.

Drescher says she ultimately likes to take on “not mean” roles. Instead, she prefers to play “positive and loving” characters.

“When I started my career, I was still some sort of prostitute with a heart of gold,” she said. “I don’t like being mean. I like to depreciate myself, so it’s sort of my comedy brand. I think my fans have embraced it. That’s what they expect and I like to give them what they expect and get the most for their money. “

Activism against cancer

Drescher could have his hands full with his musical project and his new NBC series. However, she still spends time activism and devotes herself to her nonprofit organization, the Schmancer Cancer Movement.

“I am so happy to be able to put a smile on the faces of” Nanny “fans around the world,” she said. “But I would be remiss if I didn’t also offer practical information through my organization, the Cancer Schmancer Movement.”

In addition to working with celebrities like Jamie Foxx and Jeff Bridges, the organization offers educational videos of Drescher and great doctors as well as articles on wellness and health on its website. The site also contains information on the prevention of COVID-19.

“We invite our fans to go to CancerSchmancer.org and learn how to strengthen your immune system to reduce your risk,” she said. “Our mission is to motivate, educate and activate everyone about how we can all live well, be well and stay well because the way you live is what you feel.”