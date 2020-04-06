If you have to fly, this is how airlines try to protect you

(CNN) – Most of the country is take shelter on site and air traffic has slowed considerably, but there are still people who have to fly.

With most stops, fast food restaurants and more normal travel accommodation closed or limited, theft may appear to be a better option for those trying to return home or travel due to an emergency.

The number of people traveling by air has reaches a 10-year low while the aviation industry is reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

But the main question on everyone’s mind: is it safe to take off?

Changes made on board

Many airlines have taken precautions to ensure passenger safety since the start of social distancing. Almost all major airlines organize or limit their in-flight refreshments to reduce contact. Customers are encouraged to bring their own food and drink on board.

Delta Air Lines serves refreshments depending on the duration of the flight and drinks on all flights are limited to bottled water. Other major airlines also limit the refreshments served.

Some airlines take social distance in flight to a new level by limiting where you can sit on the plane.

American airlines and United airlines create distance where available by not seating customers in the middle seats and allowing seat changes once everyone is on the plane if someone is uncomfortable .

Alaska Airlines goes even further by offering you the possibility to cancel or reschedule a flight if they cannot sit at an appropriate social distance from other customers.

All airlines practice increased hygiene and cleaning on board. Many encourage customers to bring their own cleaning products to make them feel more comfortable and at ease.

So if it allays your fears if you have to fly, what about before you even get on the plane?

Changes at airports

US airports encourage travelers to follow safety instructions published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including the practice of social distancing in matters of security and others.

Official travel advice includes wearing a face mask, frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, and staying at home if you feel unwell.

Many airports have closed most of their security checkpoints, so be sure to check for available ones.

Delta and American have closed their Sky Lounges, so if you plan to get away before a flight, you will need to sit in the main terminal area.

Most airport restaurants are closed or open on a limited schedule. Many major airports like Dallas-Fort Worth Airport have provided a list of establishments open and what hours they are available to customers on their websites.