How a pandemic prepares us to explore and live on Mars

After all, NASA’s robotic explorers are already on Mars paving the way for future astronaut-led missions to the Red Planet – and these expeditions]will require a level of safety planning that puts a germophobe to shame.

Astronauts do not want to transport bacteria from Earth to the surface of Mars because it could contaminate the environment, or even appear as a false positive for life on the planet. And they should also make sure to quarantine all returned samples.

This requires a level of care and caution that we have not had to exercise in our daily lives – until now.

During the Apollo program, the astronauts were quarantined before and after the lunar landings for weeks in case they encountered pathogens on the lunar surface. The samples returned from the moon were treated with the same level of care as the biological risks.

Now we know that the astronauts did not catch any illnesses during their lunar walks, and there is no life that we know of on the moon. The surface is struck by micrometeorites and radiation, with no atmosphere to protect it.

But it was a smart decision because humans were exploring the unknown and they wanted to protect the astronauts.

This is also part of the reason why COSPAR, the World Space Research Committee exists. It was created in 1958 to pursue research, exploration and the peaceful use of space through international cooperation, according to the mission statement of COSPAR.

COSPAR has a planetary protection policy (PDF) ensuring that global space agencies protect the security of our planet as well as those we explore.

“The planetary protection requirements are an international NATO treaty, ratified by COSPAR,” said Moogega Cooper, chief planetary protection engineer for the NASA perseverance mission. “It is an international policy that we must respect. Agencies around the world must ensure that their equipment and spacecraft are sufficiently clean.”

This governs the level of sterilization that spacecraft and robotic explorers undergo before launch. The rovers and landers have been brought together in NASA’s “clean rooms”, where the only people allowed to enter are covered from head to toe in white coveralls called “rabbit costumes” with face shields.

Even more care will be taken when humans are sent to explore Mars.

Here’s how NASA is preparing for safe exploration.

Return of samples from Mars

The next generation of NASA’s Martian rover, named Perseverance, will land on Mars in Jezero crater next year. The site is where a lake once existed 3.5 billion years ago. Perseverance will collect samples and seal them to keep them until they can be returned to Earth, hopefully sometime in the 2020s.

Cooper’s job is to “make sure we don’t contaminate Mars with Earth’s germs when we explore this planet.”

In their lab, the team takes samples from the spacecraft and cultivates them in petri dishes to see how clean the spacecraft is before launch. They’re looking for evidence of spores that can attach to the spacecraft.

“We are looking for those seeds that certain microbes can produce, and these are the things that would survive the deep space journey, the harsh environments – that’s why we look for the ones on our petri dishes every day when we stamp the spacecraft , “Cooper said.

They are also looking for viable organisms, such as E. coli, that can live on the skin. Although something like this cannot survive without a host, if found on the Martian surface, it could be mistaken for fossilized life, said Cooper.

The room where the rover is built is “cleaner than an operating room, cleaner than many of the things we interact with,” he said.

Parts of the spacecraft that will actually touch the Martian surface are sterilized, fired at 662 degrees Fahrenheit. “It’s the cleanest thing you can see,” said Cooper. This includes tubes for taking samples from Mars.

Perseverance will collect samples of rocks, minerals and soil – and these soil samples could even include microfossils from ancient organisms that might once have lived in the lake. The data it collects can help scientists find out if they have found a biosignature on Mars.

“On the scientific side, we are really thinking about new discoveries that we can make on the surface and how [that] will inform what we learn when we collect the samples, “said Katie Stack Morgan, assistant scientist for the rover project at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.” Our job is to find the best samples, collect and store them, and place them on the surface. ”

The rover will pick up the samples, put them inside its body and seal them in waterproof metal tubes designed to withstand the Martian environment – at least that is the hope of NASA engineers. The samples will be deposited on specific collection sites so that they can be collected later.

“The combination of an understanding of the composition of rocks, but also the very fine details that we see in rocks and textures, can be a powerful argument for ancient signs of life,” said Stack Morgan.

“We know that ancient Mars was habitable. But we have not yet been able to show that we have signs, real signs of ancient life. And with our suite of instruments, we think we can make real progress towards that on the surface. “

Returning samples is a challenge on the road, and NASA already plans it. The first mission that could return to Mars to retrieve the samples is scheduled for 2026-2027, said Stack Morgan.

“This is a huge effort for the human species, and it will require more cooperation than our own space program,” said Stack Morgan. “Once the resources are there, we can develop the technology. We need to get buy-in from international partners and our own space administration and government to really make this happen.”

The new rover will also have the mission of laying the foundations for future human exploration.

“We are thinking a lot about how Mars could be inhabited, how humans could come to Mars and use the resources we have there in the Martian environment today,” said Stack Morgan. “We send our robotic scouts first to learn more about these other places, we hope to be able to prepare the way for ourselves.”

The return of samples could also indicate how, when and where we land humans on Mars.

When Martian samples are returned to Earth and searched for evidence of life, they will be sent to biosafety level 4 laboratories, which are used to look for pathogens that cause deadly diseases like the coronavirus, said Jim Green, NASA chief scientist.

If life, old or existing, is on Mars by studying these samples, the discovery will bring COSPAR members to change the COSPAR guidelines so that we can “find a way to explore Mars,” said Green.

And frankly, that would change everything.

“This would mean that the possibilities are now endless for other potential civilizations or even for microbial populations,” said Cooper. “It doesn’t have to be intelligent and complex. Microbes are actually quite intelligent and complex and must be admired. So if we find signs of life, it will change our idea of ​​being alone, or where we are, in this universe. “

Humans on Mars

In a conversation this week hosted by a non-profit organization Explore Mars, Inc. , Green and Penelope Boston, director of the Astrobiology Institute at NASA, have examined how humans can safely explore Mars.

Green’s idea for a mission to Mars includes landing in one place and living apart in another and setting up an “exploration zone”. It allows astronauts to work in a confined area on Mars and to carry out scientific experiments. He suggests that future missions land and live in the same places created by this first mission.

“This gives us a wonderful opportunity for several decades to go there, build and develop things on this site,” said Green. “We can gain a deep understanding of what Mars is.”

So far, robotic exploration has revealed that the similarities between the ground on Earth and Mars are strong. But human exploration and experience could reveal even more.

If life is on Mars, Boston research has led it to believe it will be deep below the surface. Recent studies have shown that life can exist in rocky cracks under the earth’s ocean floor , and it could be the same in the Martian underground.

But care should be taken to ensure that any potential underground source of groundwater on Mars are not contaminated with human exploration.

“I would love to see boots on Mars, but I am very aware of the deep ecological aspects of another biosphere,” said Boston. “How can we study it and coexist with it without causing harm? Fortunately, the surface environment is harsh. It is not fully self-sterilizing, but it will do a lot to reduce contaminants.”

Cooper’s work will evolve if humans land on Mars, as he will have to develop strict security rules – much like the ones we are implementing today.

“We have to make sure that there are people living there, for example, that their crops remain intact,” he said. “Many of the things they bring must not be contaminated with strange insects.”

He compared it to the flight from one country to another with certain restricted food products.

“We have to make sure there are no strange fruits, bacteria, fungi – something that could contaminate the livelihoods, the life support they have on Mars,” he said. he declares. “We want to make sure that we do the best job of preserving everything that is native.”