Hostels in the United States Offer No Place to Go During a Pandemic

(CNN) – Where have all the backpackers gone?

With worldwide restrictions limiting almost all non-essential items Trip , accommodation appeared to be a major concern.

But youth hostels, preferred by some travelers because of their attractive prices and integrated social atmosphere, have not received the same attention.

In the U.S., many hostels are still open, their beds are a haven for stranded travelers and aimless tourists with nowhere else to go.

High season stammers

the NW Portland Hostel in Portland, Oregon, can accommodate over 200 people, but most beds are unoccupied.

It is not normal for this time of year in an inn ranked third among the best medium-sized youth hostels by Hostelworld.com says owner Jim Kennett CNN Tourist attractions

Kennett, with his wife, Britta Diettrich, owns and operates the normally busy inn. The impact of coronavirus on business has been rapid and painful.

NW Portland Hostel has canceled all of its social gatherings due to guidelines for social distancing from coronaviruses and very few guests. NW Portland Hostel

“We had 30 employees and we laid off all but one,” said Kennett, adding that he and Diettrich and one other employee were now working 24 hours a day.

The layoffs followed hundreds of group and individual cancellations in two days, says Kennett.

Sydney Ilg, hostel marketing director, told CNN Travel: “So, typically, March is the start of our peak season, this is where we start to ramp up and really get more interested in this traveler And what’s good with spring here in Denver is that we welcome a large number of conference travelers, so business staff come specifically for an extended conference. “

The exterior of 11th Avenue Hostel at dusk. Courtesy 11th Avenue Hostel

At a time when the hostel was going to resume, the reverse happened: “We were looking at weeks of 100% occupancy for weekends at least when we had a huge influx and then it was immediately like a complete reversal. It was like 98% of the cancellations were canceled because all these conferences were canceled. They were the first to leave, the business travelers, then very quickly the leisure travelers followed, “said Ilg. .

“I can’t even think from the top of my head how many cancellations we have had. Like I said, we were between 60 and 80% booked for the next two weeks and now we have 10 people here.”

Likewise, at a family-owned and operated inn in Brooklyn, the day Trump announced the European ban was the day things got dark.

“We have had more cancellations than we have ever seen,” says Asaf Imir, one of the owners of NY Moore Hostel , which generally attracts more international tourists than domestic tourists.

After canceling all the school groups from March 1 to July, Imir says they made the difficult decision to close the hostel. “We never assumed the place would close, not in a million years.”

Open but not advertising

Imir describes the youth hostel community in New York as a friendly community, even if the hostels are technically competitive. When NY Moore Hostel was about to close, Imir contacted industry acquaintances to move the handful of guests he still had on the property.

He reached out to Local, a hostel in Long Island City, a trendy neighborhood in Queens. At one point, Imir said that the general manager of the local had reached out to Moore, asking him for toilet paper because it was low.

After an initial response to a CNN survey of the hostel’s operations by email, The Local staff member Lauren Gonzalez declined to comment further.

“We are open now. We have reduced our reception hours because our occupancy is quite low. Currently we have foreign tourists waiting for flight options for the house, students who have had to leave the dormitories in the area but do not do not want to go home, some residents who are in various stages of moving out of apartments, “Gonzalez wrote on March 30.

“I think there are people trying to distance themselves from immunocompromised family members and roommates. It’s a mixed bag. A lot of other hotels and hostels in town have closed, so we also welcomed their guests. ” Gonzalez said in his March 30 email.

Sin City in Las Vegas, a dormitory-only hostel, meets social distancing guidelines by limiting the number of guests in shared rooms to four.

They also canceled all group events.

Like NY Moore Hostel, Sin City’s largest clientele is made up of foreign travelers, but most of its current clients are American, says Salazar.

He describes them as “day trippers … [people] not necessarily in a hurry to get back to where they are [from] because he’s also locked up there. “

“We have literally become a place to sleep for people who have nowhere to go.”

Socializing in the time of coronaviruses

“It’s like a ghost town right now,” said Salazar of the Las Vegas scene.

The inn, which normally hosts barbecues and other group activities that encourage mixing, has stopped almost everything, according to Salazar.

Sin City has a backyard where customers can walk around, and walking is still allowed, but Salazar isn’t sure what they’re doing, but it doesn’t sound like a familiar Vegas scene: “I don’t know not what they do, but most of them stay in bed. “

Zhen Jia, a Chinese woman staying at NW Portland Hostel, actually prefers the current atmosphere.

Jia landed at the hostel in February before Covid-19’s upset journey and said that she didn’t feel like the people at the hostel were open to a lot of socializing.

“Everyone is doing their own business or you know, wearing their headphones in the common areas. So I get the impression that people put on this kind of thing without disturbing. Because you wear your headphones and, yes.”

Now that the hostel has only a handful of guests, Jia says, “You see the same people every day in the kitchen or something and then you know each other.”

“So it’s like a community, like a family,” she adds.

Aimless Guests

Youth hostels by their very nature are social places. Unlike a hotel where guests can come and go with barely any human interaction if they wish, an inn generally promotes social interaction. Whether through game evenings, organized pub tours or shared meals, the atmosphere of the inn is distinctive.

For many, this is a reason to stay in one.

At the moment, the atmosphere of the inn is toned down. Ilg says that all of the public areas of 11th Street Hostel are closed. “It’s a strange place to find us because as a travel agency, we always encourage people to travel and try new things and have new experiences,” says Ilg.

“And all of a sudden, we had to go through this dramatic change to tell people not to travel and connect with others and to stay out of their comfort zones.”

NW Portland Hostel in Oregon can accommodate more than 200 people, but most beds are unoccupied. NW Portland Hostel

It calls the transition “bizarre”.

Mike Klose – who, with his partner, Brigid Hollmann, have been staying at the NW Hostel since mid-March after a shared housing situation does not take place – respects the rules of social distancing and calls to stay inside.

The German couple used to cycle around Portland, but mostly travel on foot when they need groceries or other essentials.

NW Hostel has not closed all of its common areas, and the common hostel, which Kennett describes as generally “very active social space”, is open to people to watch TV or a movie. Kennett says they are asking guests to sit at individual tables.

Klose calls the common space fairly spacious and says that it is possible to use the space and successfully practice social distance. People sit and talk to each other, says Klose.

“It’s pretty important to have contact with other people, I guess,” says Klose.

Klose and Hollmann plan to be long-term guests of the inn, staying in Portland until they return to Germany in May. Originally, they thought they could go to Canada. Now he says, “We will have to see how it goes essentially.”

Kennett and Imir have expressed concern about the serious financial problem facing their businesses, and they do not know what the future looks like.

However, they seem more optimistic than improbable. “We really love what we do and our main goal is to get back with all of our staff and go back to serving travelers,” said Imir.

Kennett is still somewhat shocked by the price of the inn. “We knew we were running a good hostel,” he says.

“We are on such a good route, if people start traveling, they will hit us.”