Honor Blackman, James Bond’s Pussy Galore, died at 94

Honor Blackman, the actress best known for her role in the James Bond film as Pussy Galore, has died. She was 94 years old.

Blackman’s family says they died of natural causes unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement to the Guardian, they called her “adored mother and grandmother” with “an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess”.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce the death of Honor Blackman, 94,” said the statement. “She died peacefully from natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was greatly loved and will be sadly missed by her two children, Barnaby and Lottie, and by her grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby. “

The statement continued: “In addition to being a very beloved mother and grandmother, Honor was an actor with extremely prolific creative talent; with an extraordinary combination of beauty, brains and physical prowess, as well as her unique voice and a dedicated work ethic, she has achieved iconic status unprecedented in the world of film and entertainment and with an absolute commitment to her craft and total professionalism in all companies, she has contributed to some of the great films and theatrical productions of our time. “

Blackman is best known for her role as Pussy Galore in the third James Bond film, “Goldfinger”, in 1964. She landed the role thanks to her mastery of the martial arts, which she learned to play Catherine Gale in the spy program “The Avengers” from 1962 to 1964.

She also appeared in “Jason and the Argonauts” (1963), “Shalako” (1968) and “The Virgin and the Gypsy” (1970). Blackman also starred Laura West in the 1990s sitcom “The Upper Hand” and appeared in theatrical productions such as “The Sound of Music”, “My Fair Lady” and “Cabaret”.

But her legacy as Bond girl Pussy Galore’s nemesis continues to live on – and the origin of her name in the film was recently explained for the Iconic Images Gallery, which debuted an online exhibition of photos taken by the photographer Terry O’Neill on the set of James Bond films.

“Blackman became the Bond girl who broke all the rules”, O’Neill tell GQ. “Concerned about censorship, the producers considered changing the name of his character to Kitty Galore, but art triumphed over censors and the filmmakers held on to their weapons.”