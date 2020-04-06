He recovered from the coronavirus and now his plasma donation could save the lives of others

On March 6, Jason Garcia noticed that he had a mild cough and some congestion.

The 36-year-old aerospace engineer from Escondido, California, didn’t think much about it. But later on a work trip, he noticed that a headache had started accompanying his cough. Within a day, he also had fever and aches that came and went quickly. Then he started to feel short of breath.

Garcia called his doctor and, based on his symptoms, he was asked to go to the hospital and get tested for the coronavirus.

He was sent home and received a call on March 14 informing him that he had tested positive.

“They said to stay isolated,” said Garcia. “That’s what I did.”

He spent nearly 10 days inside his home, confined to his office or guest bedroom, away from his active duty Navy wife and their 11-month-old daughter.

He started to feel better and, on March 18, he said, considered himself “symptom-free”.

He received a letter from San Diego County saying that it was safe for him to break out of isolation and join the world on March 23.

Garcia said that although the release from isolation was 72 hours without symptoms, he wanted to be extremely careful. “I decided to do five days just to be safe,” he said.

Victory over the virus

To celebrate his recovery, he posted on social media to let his friends know that he had been infected with a coronavirus and that he was getting better.

Garcia said he wrote, “I claimed victory over this deadly virus. I won over Covid-19.”

Around the same time, health officials at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Orange County, California also said on social media that they were looking for someone who had been diagnosed of coronavirus and had recovered to assist in life-saving experimental therapy. from another coronavirus patient.

A friend who saw the two social media posts was contacted and the hospital called Garcia just days after his quarantine ended, he said.

A potentially vital gift

They asked that a plasma donation be given to a patient with coronavirus who was in dire condition and did not respond to other treatments, said Garcia.

He said yes. “It can be turned into a rescue opportunity for someone who cannot fight this disease,” said Garcia.

The plasma donation will allow the current coronavirus patient to receive antibodies from Garcia, a recovered patient, to help fight the disease, said Wendy Escobedo, director of nursing for renal services at St. Joseph’s Hospital in a video provided by the hospital.

On April 1, Garcia donated his plasma for an experimental transfer to three patients.

On Sunday, he said, the doctors told him that all of his plasma had been donated. The patient who was in the worst condition has since improved, said Garcia.

The patient has been withdrawn from certain medications, is healthier in terms of oxygenation, and is getting better day by day, a hospital spokesperson told CNN in an email Sunday evening.

“When I was diagnosed, the feeling of terror and fear, that it was positive,” said Garcia. “This thing ended up saving someone’s life.”

Although Garcia does not know how he got infected with the virus, he is happy to be able to contribute to treatment until a vaccine is ready.

“If it works, people will have an incredible chance of saving a lot of grief for others and fighting for their lives.”