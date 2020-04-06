Governor Jay Inslee: Washington Governor criticizes the Trump administration for comparing the gloomy outlook for coronavirus in Pearl Harbor

“Can you imagine if Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, ‘I’ll be right behind you, Connecticut, good luck building these battleships’?” Inslee told NBC on Sunday. “Look, we need a national mobilization of the manufacturing base in the United States as we started on December 8, 1941.”

Earlier Sunday, General surgeon Jerome Adams predicted that this week would be “the hardest and saddest” for “the lives of most Americans,” describing the next coronavirus pandemic in the United States as “our Pearl Harbor moment.”
Inslee, a Democrat, called it “ridiculous that we have no national effort in this area, to say” we are a backup “”, seeming to refer to President Donald Trump’s repeated comments that the federal stock should serve as a “safeguard” to State reservations.
Inslee’s comments come governors, struggles to equip front-line workers with personal protective equipment and ventilators as the number of coronavirus cases and deaths continues to increase, have experienced variable success in obtaining federal assistance.
Washington was among the states hardest hit by the virus, with more than 7,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths after the Seattle area was one of the first national hotspots of the pandemic.

Washington State Governor, who ran for the Democratic presidency last year, has called for the Defense Production Act, which gives government more control in emergencies to direct industrial production, “So that we can get these companies, instead of making cup holders, start making visors, start making test kits” – a scarce resource in many states, he added.

Inslee said he and the governors of the two bands “urged the president to do what he should”.

“If he wants to be a wartime president, be a wartime president,” added Inslee. “Showing leadership, mobilizing the industrial base in the United States – that’s what we need.”

