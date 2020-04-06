Governor Jay Inslee: Washington Governor criticizes the Trump administration for comparing the gloomy outlook for coronavirus in Pearl Harbor

“Can you imagine if Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, ‘I’ll be right behind you, Connecticut, good luck building these battleships’?” Inslee told NBC on Sunday. “Look, we need a national mobilization of the manufacturing base in the United States as we started on December 8, 1941.”

Washington State Governor, who ran for the Democratic presidency last year, has called for the Defense Production Act, which gives government more control in emergencies to direct industrial production, “So that we can get these companies, instead of making cup holders, start making visors, start making test kits” – a scarce resource in many states, he added.

Inslee said he and the governors of the two bands “urged the president to do what he should”.

“If he wants to be a wartime president, be a wartime president,” added Inslee. “Showing leadership, mobilizing the industrial base in the United States – that’s what we need.”