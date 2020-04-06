Global stocks and US futures rally hopes for coronavirus, oil declines

World markets advanced after Spain reported 674 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, the smallest daily increase since early March, and Italy recorded its lowest 24-hour death rate in two weeks with 525 deaths.
The death toll in New York State has also started to drop “for the first time,” Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. But the governor warned that it is too early to say if it means the state has passed the peak.
Investors are reading the data as a sign that the foreclosure measures are starting to prove effective, according to Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda.
“Like the rest of the world, the financial markets are looking for hope,” he said.
Halley warned that the positive sentiment could be fleeting, however, saying that US employment figures last week show that the virus is “wreaking almost unimaginable havoc” on the global economy.
Oil market volatility
US crude fell 11% to $ 25.28 a barrel overnight before reducing losses after the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund said his government was close “very, very close” to reaching an agreement with the ‘Saudi Arabia. Prices fell 1.5% to trade around $ 27.91 a barrel. Brent crude – the global benchmark – fell 0.9% to $ 33.73 a barrel.
Source —–> https://www.cnn.com/2020/04/05/investing/global-stocks/index.html