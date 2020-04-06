Global stocks and US futures rally hopes for coronavirus, oil declines

Nikkei 225 N225 (( Hang Seng Index HSI (( FTSE 100 UKX (( DAX DAX (( CAC 40 CAC40 (( Australia S & P / ASX 200 and Japangained more than 4% and Hong Kongincreased by 2.2%. Markets in mainland China were closed for a holiday. European equities rallied at the start of the session. theadded more than 3% at the opening, while Germanyjumped 4.2% and that of Franceincreased by 3.5%.

World markets advanced after Spain reported 674 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, the smallest daily increase since early March, and Italy recorded its lowest 24-hour death rate in two weeks with 525 deaths.

The death toll in New York State has also started to drop “for the first time,” Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday. But the governor warned that it is too early to say if it means the state has passed the peak.

Investors are reading the data as a sign that the foreclosure measures are starting to prove effective, according to Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at Oanda. “Like the rest of the world, the financial markets are looking for hope,” he said. Halley warned that the positive sentiment could be fleeting, however, saying that US employment figures last week show that the virus is “wreaking almost unimaginable havoc” on the global economy. Oil market volatility Crude oil slipped after OPEC and Russia postponed a meeting that could end a price war and reduce a glut of supply that has driven oil futures to their lowest level in years decades. The meeting was scheduled for Monday, but is now scheduled for Thursday, an OPEC source told CNN Business. Saudi Arabia and Russia have been stuck in a price war since the start of March, when they abandoned production caps, flooding the oil market with cheap crude oil, just as demand cratered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crude prices have fallen to their lowest levels in 18 years, crushing US oil companies and energy stocks. US crude fell 11% to $ 25.28 a barrel overnight before reducing losses after the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund said his government was close “very, very close” to reaching an agreement with the ‘Saudi Arabia. Prices fell 1.5% to trade around $ 27.91 a barrel. Brent crude – the global benchmark – fell 0.9% to $ 33.73 a barrel. “I think the whole market understands that this agreement is important and will bring a lot of stability, such important stability to the market, and we are very close,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told CNBC

