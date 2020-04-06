Gerrit Cole and Adam Ottavino stay alive with “backyard baseball”

Yankees pitchers Gerrit Cole and Adam Ottavino appear to be keeping company during Major League Baseball’s break due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Cole, who recently announced a major donation to COVID-19 in New York, told the Post that he worked his arm with the help of Ottavino, manager Aaron Boone and receiver Radley Haddad. On Sunday, Ottavino posted on Instagram a series of photos of Cole launching an enclosure session in what appeared to be one of the two gardens.

“Baseball in the garden,” wrote the 34-year-old reliever.

Cole said he was “curled up” with his pregnant wife, Amy, in their new Connecticut home, which is obviously not far from where Ottavino and his family are.

“Stay on my regimented workout routine here at my residence,” said Cole. “Being able to stay in this routine has been beneficial. Try to keep the night light on like other players and be as ready as possible when we are called back to play. “

Ottavino recently told YES Network that his training in the garden would not prepare him “completely” every time the season ended, but this allowed him to avoid losing the progress he had made this spring.

With no final date set for the opening day, it’s unclear how long players like Cole and Ottavino will have to play backyard baseball.