Galaxy Chromebook: How to Buy Samsung’s Premium Chromebook

Samsung is now taking orders for its Chromebook Galaxy, a premium laptop running Chrome OS, which debuted CES 2020 in January, its Fiesta Red exterior matched with the neon lights of Las Vegas.

You can order the $ 999 Chromebook Galaxy directly from Samsung now, with orders shipped this week.

As Chrome OS laptops go, the Samsung Chromebook Galaxy costs more than most, but it has the specifications and features to back up that price. There is a 13.3-inch 4K UHD AMOLED screen, similar to what Samsung uses on its Galaxy line of phones, known for its vivid, saturated colors, while also improving battery life with blacks more deep. Samsung says this is the first time that a Chromebook has been equipped with an AMOLED screen.

Inside is a 10th generation Core i5 processor, configurable with up to 16 GB of memory and up to 1 TB of storage. Its connectivity stands the test of time with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, it weighs an impressive 2.29 pounds and is only 9.9 millimeters thick. The base model comes with 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD for storage. There is also a UFS microSD card reader for expandable storage. Two USB-C ports are used to charge the laptop, as well as to synchronize or connect accessories to it.

The power button has a built-in fingerprint sensor for added security and ease of use.

The screen works with the built-in stylus, similar to the S stylus provided with Samsung Galaxy Note Phones. The hinge allows the screen to rotate almost 360 degrees, transforming the design of the laptop into a tablet or sketchbook for use with the stylus.

Google Pixelbook is widely regarded as the standard for a premium Chromebook experience, but it was released in 2017 and needs a refresh. The Chromebook Galaxy seems to be just that, or at the very least, will put pressure on Google to consider releasing a Pixelbook 2.

Chrome OS is much more than just Google’s Chrome browser. The Android Play Store is integrated into all Chrome OS devices, giving you the option to install Android apps. You can use Google Assistant voice commands to ask questions, set reminders, or send an email. Google is constantly updating Chrome OS, mostly in the background, with feature improvements and increased security.

At $ 999, the Chromebook Galaxy is on the high end of Chromebooks. But you get high quality components, inside and out. The 4K screen combined with the processor and i5 memory should be able to handle everything that Chrome OS can throw at it.

Order the Samsung $ 999 Chromebook Galaxy now.

Note: The above prices reflect the prices indicated by the retailer at the time of publication.