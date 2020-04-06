Former Clinton adviser predicts “writing move” for Andrew Cuomo

Dick Morris, former adviser to President Bill Clinton, says he doesn’t believe Democrat favorite Joe Biden has a lock on the 2020 appointment – because Governor Andrew Cuomo could be the recipient of a “writing movement” “

“Biden thinks he has the nomination sewn, but I’m not so sure. Cuomo is doing very well with his daily press event. The heartbreaking drama of him and his brother on the air really drew a large audience – huge sympathy, “Morris told host John Catsimatidis. on his show AM 970, “The round table of the cat”, in an interview that aired on Sunday.

“It is perfectly possible for Cuomo to replace Biden as a candidate. Biden has approximately 1,200 delegates, but you need 1,900 to win the nomination. Most states have rescheduled their primaries, “said Morris.

“And New York, with more than 200 delegates, postponed its primary to June 23, the last in the country. I don’t think it’s a coincidence. I think Cuomo may have postponed it to increase the odds. You could have a writing move for Cuomo. “

Governor featured in daily coronavirus briefings explaining state efforts to fight pandemic, urging President Trump and other leaders to get medical supplies, and sometimes telling stories folklore about his family.

He also took time during briefings to interview his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who details his own struggles against the virus, which he describes as “the beast”.

Morris predicted that if a poll was conducted between Cuomo and Biden, “You would find Cuomo to be a winner … Trump should think about it. Because Cuomo would be an opponent of an order of magnitude very different from that of Biden. “

During an appearance on CNN, his younger brother asked the governor if he intended to run.

“Let me ask you something. With all of that adulation you get for doing your job, are you thinking about running for president? Tell the public,” asked Chris Cuomo.

“No,” said the governor. “No.”

And despite some Democratic insiders saying he could add momentum to Biden’s campaign, Cuomo has denied any interest in a vice presidential slot machine.