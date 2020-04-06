Florida airport fire destroys thousands of rental cars

The fire started Friday, spanned 15 acres and originally involved only 20 cars in the grassy rental car overflow area at Fort Myers Airport, fire officials said.

But by the time it was extinguished, the flames had destroyed more than 3,500 rental cars, a Lee County port authority spokesperson told CNN WINK affiliate

Melinda Avni, a mitigation specialist for the Florida Forestry Service of Caloosahatchee, said authorities were called to put the fire out at around 5:00 p.m. Friday, when there were about 20 vehicles involved.

“By the time we had units on the scene, we had 100 cars (on fire). We lost count after hundreds,” she said.