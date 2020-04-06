Florida airport fire destroys thousands of rental cars

The fire started Friday, spanned 15 acres and originally involved only 20 cars in the grassy rental car overflow area at Fort Myers Airport, fire officials said.
Melinda Avni, a mitigation specialist for the Florida Forestry Service of Caloosahatchee, said authorities were called to put the fire out at around 5:00 p.m. Friday, when there were about 20 vehicles involved.
“By the time we had units on the scene, we had 100 cars (on fire). We lost count after hundreds,” she said.
At least 80 airdrops have been completed by the aviation unit at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, he said in a Facebook message.
The forest service estimated the fire was contained at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, nearly 6 p.m. after it started, Avni said.
The brush surrounding the overflow area caught fire and helped spread it quickly, but no airport structure was affected, Avni said. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, she said.
FAA spokesperson Arlene Salac said the fire had no impact on air traffic or airport operations.
In a Facebook post, the airport thanked all the agencies that responded to the fire.
