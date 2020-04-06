Florida airport fire destroys thousands of rental cars

by April 6, 2020 Top News
The fire started Friday, spanned 15 acres and originally involved only 20 cars in the grassy rental car overflow area at Fort Myers Airport, fire officials said.

But by the time it was extinguished, the flames had destroyed more than 3,500 rental cars, a Lee County port authority spokesperson told CNN WINK affiliate.

Melinda Avni, a mitigation specialist for the Florida Forestry Service of Caloosahatchee, said authorities were called to put the fire out at around 5:00 p.m. Friday, when there were about 20 vehicles involved.

“By the time we had units on the scene, we had 100 cars (on fire). We lost count after hundreds,” she said.

Dark clouds of smoke could be seen for miles around Fort Myers, a city ​​of approximately 82,000 residents in southwest Florida. Ground and air support was provided by the Florida Forestry Service and several fire departments, said Avni.

At least 80 airdrops have been completed by the aviation unit at the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, he said in a Facebook message.

The forest service estimated the fire was contained at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, nearly 6 p.m. after it started, Avni said.

The brush surrounding the overflow area caught fire and helped spread it quickly, but no airport structure was affected, Avni said. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, she said.

FAA spokesperson Arlene Salac said the fire had no impact on air traffic or airport operations.

In a Facebook post, the airport thanked all the agencies that responded to the fire.

“We appreciate their courage and their willingness to help our aircraft rescue and firefighting service. Together, they were able to keep all of our airport passengers and visitors safe. ” the airport said.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

