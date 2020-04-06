First responders organize a personal parade for children whose birthday parties have been canceled due to a coronavirus

As Jaxon, Croix and their parents stood outside their home in Osseo, Wisconsin, a parade of four fire trucks, two ambulances and two police cars turned on their lights and sounded their sirens as they passed. A firefighter got out of his truck to drop off plastic fire hats and stickers.

For Jaxon, who has always loved fire trucks and police cars, the personal parade was more than he could ever ask for.

“It made it the best anniversary of my life,” Jaxon told CNN.

Jaxon’s mother Hailey knew it was going to come because she was the one who made the request. She sent a message to the Osseo rural fire department on Facebook after seeing the department’s message offering the “drive” birthday service.

Jaxon’s birthday was in March and Croix’s this month, but they had to stay home in the middle of the pandemic. “We didn’t expect it to be as good as it was,” said Hailey. “We just thought they would drive a single fire truck, but we got out and there were all the fire trucks, the Osseo Police Department and the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, the Mayo ambulances Clinic. It just made your eyes cry. ” EMS fire chief Kirk Gunderson created the idea and said he had received five other requests already. “When I contacted the police, the ambulances at the Mayo Clinic, they said they were all there. There was not a moment of hesitation,” said Gunderson. “It goes with the nature of emergency responders – being there when someone else needs them. Of course, we don’t spray water, but we help them in other ways.” Gunderson said they hope it will continue until the statewide home order is lifted. “As emergency responders, we often see people at the worst time of their day,” said Gunderson. “But now putting a smile in their day helps put a smile in ours.”

